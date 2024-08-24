Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl energy to her brother's wedding festivities in a pink saree: Watch

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to attend the wedding festivities of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, and his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya. The actor brought Desi Girl energy to the bash in a dazzling pink saree. We loved the way she styled the ensemble. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra rocks sultry see-through gown as she supports Nick Jonas at The Good Half premiere: Watch) Priyanka Chopra attends her brother's wedding festivities. (Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra attended her brother's wedding festivities

Paparazzi pages shared videos of Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by her friend, arriving at Siddharth Chopra's wedding bash in Mumbai. The videos show Priyanka greeting the paps, who were clicking her pictures. Meanwhile, Siddharth's Roka ceremony took place in April this year, and Priyanka was a part of it, too. The actor arrived in India in the early hours of Friday.

Decoding what Priyanka Chopra wore for her brother's wedding festivities

Last night, Priyanka Chopra gave a desi twist to the Barbiecore trend as she wore a vibrant pink saree styled with eye-catching jewellery. The rani pink georgette drape features sequin embellishments done in floral patterns on the hem and pallu. She wore the nine yards in traditional style, wrapping it around her body in a low-waist style and letting the pallu fall from her shoulder.

Priyanka wore the saree with a backless spaghetti strap blouse adorned in floral adornments and sequin work. The plunging neckline and cropped hem added the oomph to her Desi Girl aesthetic. She styled the ethnic look with statement-making beaded jewels, including a beaded choker, a matching layered necklace, a diamond-adorned bracelet, earrings, and rings.

Lastly, Priyanka chose heels and an embellished clutch to complete the accessories. Meanwhile, for the glam, the actor went for bright pink lips, golden eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a dewy base. She tied her long locks into a centre-parted messy top knot with a few loose strands sculpting her face.

On the work front

Recently, Priyanka wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie, The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. She will also be seen alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller.