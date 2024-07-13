Priyanka Chopra says 'I'm Bulgari girl' in US influencer's viral video from Ambani wedding: Watch

Priyanka Chopra attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding with her husband, Nick Jonas. Priyanka wore a lehenga and choli set from Tarun Tahiliani couture for the ceremony. A video of Priyanka shared by US TikToker and jewellery expert Julia Chafe is going viral on social media. Julia asked her what she was wearing. See the clip inside. (Also REad | Radhika Merchant’s jewels too simple for Ambani bahu? It's actually heirloom piece that sis Anjali wore to her wedding) Priyanka Chopra gets interviewed by US TikToker at Ambani wedding. (Instagram )

Priyanka Chopra says 'I'm Bulgari girl' in US influencer's viral video

US TikToker Julia Chafe, who made several videos about the Ambanis' extravagant jewels for months leading up to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, interviewed Priyanka Chopra during the wedding ceremony last night. She shared the viral clip on Instagram with the caption, “Interviewing #PriyankaChopra at the #AmbaniWedding (PS She was INSANELY KIND!!! She really put up with my harassment! And I confronted Nick Jonas about waving at me when I was 10 years old at his concert- SURREAL!!!!).”

The video begins with Julia asking, "Priyanka, you look so beautiful. Can you tell me about what you are wearing?", to which PC replied, "I'm Bulgari girl." In the end, Julia said, "Always a Bulgari girl." The video shows Priyanka wearing a choker adorned with diamonds, blue sapphires, and an eye-catching ruby in the middle. She paired the necklace with matching flower earrings, rings, and bracelets.

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's look

Priyanka's Tarun Tahiliani orange lehenga is from the designer's unreleased couture collection. It features a bra-style choli featuring sequin embroidery, gemstone tassels embellished on the hem, a deep neckline, and a midriff-baring silhouette. Meanwhile, the skirt has a gorgeous flair, floral embroidery done on a sheer tulle fabric, and sequin work. She completed the ensemble with an embellished tulle dupatta secured with a flower brooch.

Priyanka and Nick return after the Ambani wedding

The paparazzi clicked Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after the Ambani wedding at the Kalina airport. Reportedly, Nick flew off to Canada, and Priyanka left for Australia to shoot her upcoming movie.