Radhika Merchant’s jewels too simple for Ambani bahu? It's actually heirloom piece that sis Anjali wore to her wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani are married! The couple tied the knot last night in a lavish ceremony attended by the most prominent names from the politics, entertainment, and business world. Radhika wore a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for her wedding ceremony and styled it with heirloom jewels her sister wore for her wedding in 2020. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know details. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant's vidai look in sindoori red Manish Malhotra lehenga has real gold work. Pics) Radhika Merchant wore her sister Anjali Merchant's wedding jewellery to marry Anant Ambani. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant wore heirloom jewels for her wedding with Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant paired the red and white bridal lehenga set for her wedding with Anant Ambani with heirloom jewels passed down from generations in the Merchant family. Before Radhika, her sister, Anjali Merchant, wore the jewels for her wedding in 2020. Their mom and Nani also wore the jewellery for their wedding ceremonies. They passed down a choker to the newlywed. Radhika also wore Anjali's polki earrings, mang tika, and haath phool. Apart from these pieces, Radhika wore a stunning diamond and emerald necklace, kadhas, bangles, and Kaleeras.

Anjali Merchant's wedding look. (Instagram)

Decoding Radhika Merchant's wedding attire

The custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla bridal lehenga worn by Radhika Merchant is a beautiful interpretation of Panetar, the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white. The Zardozi cut-work ensemble features a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5-meter head veil, a blouse, and a tissue shoulder dupatta.

The ghagra is adorned with three borders of red. Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi, and Zardozi, symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties decorated with stones, sequins, Tamba tikkis, and a touch of red Resham. The head veil has delicate jaali and cut-work, while the detachable trail has a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches. Lastly, the outfit has a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama.

For the glam, Rhea chose minimal makeup for Radhika, including a red lip, sleek winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, a dainty bindi, and a centre-parted bun adorned with gajra and roses.