Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Couple's wedding attire to celebrate India's cultural heritage. Know dress code

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony today (July 12) at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. After months of delighting the internet with luxurious outfits for the grand pre-wedding festivities, the Ambani family has now released details of the dress code for Anant and Radhika's wedding - set to celebrate Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, and cuisine. (Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding live updates: Baraat begins rolling out from Antilia for venue) Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Know the dress code and details of the bride and groom's wedding attire. (Instagram)

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding: Dress code

According to the details shared by the Ambani family, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding theme is 'A Celebration of India – An Eternal and Enduring Civilization', and the decor is inspired by Varanasi. The dress code, keeping in sync with the décor and theme, for guests is 'Resplendently Indian'. A family spokesperson said Anant and Radhika's wedding attire 'will showcase a spectacular display of the rich cultural heritage of India's talented couturiers and artisans'.

They added, "A burst of colours, fabrics, textures and techniques – the fashion at the Ambani-Merchant wedding shows India's rich cultural heritage."

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding details

The wedding will feature an exhibit of Lord Vishnu's 10 avatars as depicted in the Puranas - Dashaavatar. It will be an immersive audio-visual experiential journey through India's spiritual history. The guests will also get to feast on dishes from around the globe and the scrumptious delights of Banaras and other Indian states. They will also get a chance to look at traditional arts like brasswork, pottery, Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees, Polki jewellery, and rosewood furniture.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding will be a three-day affair, starting today, July 12, and ending on July 14. The lovebird's wedding will be attended by tech CEOs, politicians, global and Indian celebrities, and reality TV stars like the Kardashians.

Anant is the youngest son of billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Radhika is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila.