Anant Ambani spotted wearing 12.5 crore watch that’s got only 30 pieces in the world. Watch

All eyes were on Anant Ambani's watch as he was seen meeting a friend a few days ago. The youngest son of India's business tycoon and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant is well known for his fancy watch collection featuring rare items from Patek Philippe and Richard Mille. For the occasion, he chose a striking product from the house of Richard Mille, which is their RM 52-05, that is also the first watch to bear the name of Pharrell Williams. (Also read: Anant Ambani wears a rare ₹6.9 crore watch for temple visit before his wedding with Radhika Merchant) The details of Anant Ambani's luxurious watch will blow your mind.

Anant Ambani's rare watch from Richard Mille

The details of the watch were first shared by the Instagram page - The Indian Horology. Anant opted for an ethnic look for the day and paired the rare watch from the brand Richard Mille (RM 52-05 Tourbillon Pharell Williams). The market price of the watch stands at a whooping $1.5 million, that amounts to ₹ 12.53 crore. The page also added the detail that this limited edition product only has 30 available pieces in the world.

The official page of Richard Mille details the design of the watch and adds, “Grade 5 titanium is a biocompatible, highly corrosion-resistant and remarkably rigid alloy that enables the gear train to function effortlessly. The alloy is 90% titanium, 6% aluminium and 4% vanadium.” The interior space is designed to give the look of the cosmos, with resembles the confines of the universe and its stars. Meanwhile, the design report also adds that the sapphire used to create that design of the cosmos, is a “tripartite case of the RM 52-05 is milled and ground from blocks of solid sapphire by the prestigious and highly specialized experts Stettler in Lyss, Switzerland.”

More details

The RM 52-05 model has also undergone rigorous tests which have proved its resistance capacities. Pharrell Williams serves as a brand ambassador for the product.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani will marry Radhika Merchant this month. The couple will tie the knot on July 12 in a grand ceremony. The wedding festivities will continue for three days, from July 12 to July 14. They are childhood friends and only started dating later in life. The Ambani family kept their relationship under wraps until they were seen together at family weddings and functions, sparking rumours of their relationship.