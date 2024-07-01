Anant Ambani wears a rare 6.9 crore watch for temple visit before his wedding with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani visited the Krishna Kali temple in Neral, Maharashtra, yesterday. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani performed a havan ceremony at the temple, seeking blessings before his wedding with Radhika Merchant. The watch Anant wore for the occasion caught the internet's eye, and its price will blow your mind. (Also Read | Isha Ambani's best fashion moments in pics: 10 extravagant looks that prove her undying love for couture) Anant Ambani wears a rare watch for a temple visit ahead of his wedding to Radhika Merchant. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Anant Ambani wears a luxury watch during temple visit: Know its price

Anant Ambani is known for his incredible watch collection featuring rare luxurious collectables from Patek Philippe and Richard Mille. During his visit to the Krishna Kali temple, Anant chose another Richard Mille watch from his vast collection. According to the Instagram page - The Indian Horology - he accessorised his ethnic look with a red carbon Richard Mille watch (RM 12-01 Tourbillon), and it retails at a massive price of ₹6.91 crores (USD 828,000). It is a limited edition watch, and only 18 pieces have been produced till now.

Isha Ambani performs havan before Anant

Earlier, Isha Ambani had visited the Krishna Kali temple to seek blessings for her brother's wedding. Anand Piramal accompanied Isha to the venue, where she performed the havan ceremony. She wore a simple pink embroidered anarkali suit for the occasion and styled it with the no-makeup look, sandals, and a messy ponytail.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani will marry Radhika Merchant this month. The couple will tie the knot on July 12 in a grand ceremony. The wedding festivities will continue for three days, from July 12 to July 14. The couple are childhood friends and only started dating later in life. The Ambani family kept their relationship under wraps until they were seen together at family weddings and functions, sparking rumours of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Anant and Radhika got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Later, in March, they hosted grand pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which were attended by many A-listers. They even took friends and family on a luxurious cruise in Italy earlier in June.