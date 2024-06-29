 Nita Ambani in silk saree, Radhika Merchant in anarkali stun at dinner hosted ahead of Radhika-Anant Ambani's wedding | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
Nita Ambani in silk saree, Radhika Merchant in anarkali stun at dinner hosted ahead of Radhika-Anant Ambani's wedding

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jun 29, 2024 06:43 PM IST

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant wore stunning traditional ensembles as they hosted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Antilia with Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani hosted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai ahead of their son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant. Paparazzi pages shared videos from the occasion on Instagram. It shows the family greeting the RSS chief outside their residence in Mumbai. (Also Read | Why is Isha Ambani carrying twin robots in these pics and what do they mean? Schiaparelli 'accessory' explained)

Nita Ambani, in a silk saree, and Radhika Merchant, in an anarkali, greet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat with Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani. (Instagram)
What Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant wore for the occasion

Nita Ambani opted for a gorgeous silk saree for the occasion. She greeted Mohan Bhagwat with folded hands while Mukesh Ambani accompanied her. Meanwhile, bride-to-be Radhika Merchant stunned in a traditional outfit - she wore a printed anarkali suit set. Lastly, Anant Ambani complemented his wife-to-be in a tangerine kurta, matching jacket, and white pants. Keep reading as we decode Nita Ambani and Radhika's traditional looks for the occasion.

Nita Ambani's orange silk saree features gold brocade leaf embroidery and broad patti borders on the pallu. She wore the nine yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length. She styled the traditional look with a matching blouse, a statement neckpiece, earrings, rings, kadhas, a gajra with orange flowers to decorate her side-parted bun, smoky eye shadow, bindi, and minimal makeup.

Radhika Merchant chose a printed anarkali suit set for the occasion. The bride-to-be wore a traditional Gujarati print suit in multiple hues, including red, white, green, orange, and yellow. She draped the dupatta of her suit set on the shoulders to complete the look. White heels, striking makeup, and minimal accessories completed the styling. Lastly, a half-up, half-down hairdo accessorised with a bejewelled clip rounded off the ethnic look.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in Mumbai on July 12. The couple's wedding festivities will continue for three days till July 14. Earlier this month, Radhika, Anant and the Ambani family hosted a grand pre-wedding celebration in Italy. They took their friends and family on a luxury cruise.

News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nita Ambani in silk saree, Radhika Merchant in anarkali stun at dinner hosted ahead of Radhika-Anant Ambani's wedding
