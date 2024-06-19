Radhika Merchant looks out of this world in blush pink gown with Anant Ambani during pre-wedding celebrations: New pics

Radhika Merchant's love for couture and everything fashion has been clear ever since she and Anant Ambani kickstarted their pre-wedding celebrations. During the four-day gala in Italy, Radhika wore several couture, archival, and custom-designed looks from the biggest luxury labels across the globe. Her latest look in a blush pink gown shared by her stylist Rhea Kapoor is another addition to this list. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant wore red Balmain dress for cosy pic with Anant Ambani during pre-wedding cruise. Here's what it costs) Radhika Merchant wears a blush pink gown with Anant Ambani during their pre-wedding celebrations. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant looks out of this world in a blush pink gown

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Rhea Kapoor styled Radhika Merchant for many events held during her and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations. Rhea shared another look she made Radhika wear during the festivities on Instagram with the caption, "Out of this world with @lever_couture for Radhika Merchant." The ensemble is from the shelves of the haute couture label Lever Couture. The images show Radhika looking her glamorous best in the tulle ensemble styled with a dramatic feather cape, posing with Anant Ambani, and another photo of them dancing as her held her in his arms.

Radhika's blush pink tulle gown features layered tulle arrangements on the exaggerated shoulder pads, a V neckline, a corseted bodice structuring her waist, a pleated figure-sculpting skirt, a deep backline, an asymmetric hem, and a long train cascading on the back. Lastly, the bride-to-be draped a dramatic feather cape on her arms to complete the look.

Radhika accessorised the ensemble with embellished pumps and statement-making diamond jewels, including a stunning ear cuff, a dainty bracelet, and several rings. She tied her silky, long tresses in a twisted top knot, and for the makeup, the bride-to-be chose darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will get married in July. The couple's grand wedding celebrations will begin on July 12 and end on July 14.