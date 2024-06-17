 Radhika Merchant wore red Balmain dress for cosy pic with Anant Ambani during pre-wedding cruise. Here's what it costs | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
Radhika Merchant wore red Balmain dress for cosy pic with Anant Ambani during pre-wedding cruise. Here's what it costs

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jun 17, 2024 10:43 AM IST

Radhika Merchant wore a red Balmain dress to click cosy photos with Anant Ambani on a cruise during their pre-wedding celebrations in Italy. Find out its price.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Italy keep making waves on the internet as new pictures from the celebrations are surfacing online. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani also shared photos of the couple that show them hugging each other on a cruise. For the uninitiated, the Ambani family took their friends and family on a grand luxury cruise to celebrate Radhika and Anant. Check out what the bride-to-be wore to one of the cruise parties.

Radhika Merchant, in a red Balmain dress, poses with Anant Ambani during their pre-wedding cruise in Italy. (Instagram)
Radhika Merchant, in a red Balmain dress, poses with Anant Ambani during their pre-wedding cruise in Italy. (Instagram)

(Also Read | Inside Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italy pre-wedding bash: All the stunning pics from grand festivities)

Radhika Merchant wears a red Balmain dress for cruise celebrations with Anant Ambani

Shaleena Nathani's pictures featuring Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani show the bride-to-be in a red floor-length dress. Shaleena captioned the post, "Celebrating Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on cruise." The stylist also revealed that Radhika's dress was by Balmain, while Anant wore a custom look by Dolce & Gabbana. The red dress is from their sustainable collection and is made from viscose fabric. Keep scrolling to find out the price of Radhika's dress.

What is the price of Radhika Merchant's red Balmain dress?

The price of the red Balmain dress Radhika Merchant wore to the cruise celebrations with Anant Ambani. (us.balmain.com)
The price of the red Balmain dress Radhika Merchant wore to the cruise celebrations with Anant Ambani. (us.balmain.com)

Radhika's dress is called the Long Pleated Dress With Flower Detail. It is available on the official Balmain website and costs approximately 5,42,850 (US 6,500).

All about Radhika's Balmain dress and its styling

The bright red shade makes the Balmain look like an appropriate choice for a bride-to-be. It features spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline, a flower detail on the front, a pleated design cascading down, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a floor-length hem. Shaleena styled Radhika's ensemble with a matching red scarf, a diamond wrist cuff, a diamond pendant with a dainty chain, diamond ear studs, and statement-making rings.

Lastly, for the makeup, Radhika chose loose tresses, winged eyeliner, shimmering nude eye shadow highlighting her under-eyes, blush pink lipstick, rouge on the cheeks, highlighter on the contours, darkened brows, and mascara-adorned eyelashes.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Radhika Merchant wore red Balmain dress for cosy pic with Anant Ambani during pre-wedding cruise. Here's what it costs
