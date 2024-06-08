Radhika Merchant's archival Dior dress for her pre-wedding celebrations in Italy is worth a whopping price. See inside

Radhika Merchant and her soon-to-be-husband, Anant Ambani, hosted their exclusive four-day pre-wedding celebrations in Italy alongside family members, close friends, and prominent names from the film industry. The Ambanis also closed off an entire plaza in Portofino for one of the celebrations, which included a mesmerising performance by Andrea Bocelli. Pictures and videos from the festivities have been populating social media for the past few days, and they show Radhika dressed in an archival Christian Dior ensemble. Check out its whopping price inside. Radhika Merchant wore an archival Dior dress for her pre-wedding celebrations in Portofino, Italy. (Instagram)

What is the price of Radhika Merchant's Dior Archival dress?

Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant embraced the Barbiecore trend for the celebrations in Portofino, Italy. She wore a Hate Couture Cocktail dress from Christian Dior's Autumn Winter 1959 Haute Couture collection designed by Yves Saint Laurent. While most of the archival dresses from the house of Christian Dior are in the museums today, Radhika's dress was auctioned in 2016. It was sold at a whopping price of ₹3,20,714 (USD 3,840).

The auctioned price of the dress Radhika Merchant wore in Portofino. (bid.juliensauctions.com)

According to Julien's official website, Radhika's Dior dress was obtained from Cassandra Carpenter in San Francisco. It was originally from Jeannie Magnin. Reportedly, the dress was put on auction by Doris Raymond, an expert in vintage clothing.

Meanwhile, the dress details mix the viral Barbiecore and coquette core fashion trends with the bright raspberry pink colour and details such as bows and frills. Though the sleeveless dress is from 1959, it is surprisingly modern. Additionally, the broad shoulder straps, slit on the square neckline, fitted bodice, cinched waistline, and pleated voluminous skirt add to the ensemble's beauty.

Meanwhile, Radhika styled the ensemble with dainty teardrop earrings, a bracelet, a diamond ring, a Hermès mini Kelly bag in pink, and jewelled white Hangisi flats from Manolo Blahnik. She tied her wavy tresses in a side-parted ponytail and accessorised with a printed silk scarf. Lastly, feathered brows, fuchsia pink lip shade, and minimal glam rounded off her look.

About Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani will marry in a three-day-long celebration from July 12 to 14. The ceremonies will start on Friday, July 12, with the wedding function or the Shubh Vivah.