Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have a gala time in Italy; what they wore: Watch video

The Ambani family hosted a four-day pre-wedding gala for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Italy. Many Bollywood celebrities attended the celebrations, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others. Snippets from Portofino are taking over social media, and a new video shows Radhika with Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and her soon-to-be-husband Anant Ambani. Check out what they wore. Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani in Portofino, Italy. (Instagram)

A glimpse of Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani in Portofino, Italy

Amidst the joyous atmosphere of their pre-wedding celebrations in Portofino, Italy, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were seen mingling with guests and having a delightful time. The clips also captured the couple in animated conversations with Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, radiating happiness and excitement. For the occasion, Radhika chose a vibrant fuchsia pink midi dress, while Anant looked dapper in a printed blue shirt and deep blue pants. Nita Ambani, as always, was a vision of elegance in her full-length dress adorned with floral embroidery.

Coming to Radhika's ensemble, the fuchsia pink dress features broad shoulder straps, a square neckline, a V-shaped slit on the bust with button closures, a fit-and-flare silhouette, a pleated design, a flowy skirt, and midi hem length. She styled the ensemble with a printed scarf to tie her tresses in a ponytail, cherry red lip shade, darkened brows, blushed skin, a statement necklace, dainty earrings, rings, and white ballerina flats.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani wore a white floor-length gown to her son's pre-wedding festivities in Italy. The ensemble features a round neckline, half-length sleeves, floral embroidery in red, green and pink threadwork, and a relaxed silhouette. She accessorised it with a statement gold necklace featuring ruby red roses, a stylish watch, earrings, and sunglasses. Loose locks and minimal makeup rounded off the glam picks.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding date

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding ceremonies will kick off on July 12, with the main wedding function or the Shubh Vivah. The ceremony will be followed by a day for Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13. A grand wedding reception will be on Sunday, July 14.