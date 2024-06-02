Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim, Ananya Panday share stunning pics from Italy

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding bash has become the talk of the town. After videos of Katy Perry and Backstreet Boys' performances from the lavish celebrations - aboard a luxury cruise and on land that will embark on a journey from Italy to the South of France (Cannes) and back - new pictures featuring Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, delighted netizens. Sara and Ananya shared photos of their holiday in Italy and France, giving a glimpse of what they wore during the star-studded celebrations. Keep scrolling to check out their posts. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash: Sara Ali Khan, with Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday in Italy. (Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Ananya Panday in Italy for Anant Ambani and Radhika -Merchant's second pre-wedding bash

Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan jetted to Europe for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations. Sara shared photos from Rome and Cannes featuring her, Ibrahim, and close friends having a blast during the star-studded celebrations on a luxury cruise in Italy and the south of France. The pictures show her dressed in stunning ensembles—from an embellished spaghetti-strap dress, a printed maxi, a mini-shirt dress, and an ivory gown. "France Italy…" she captioned the post.

Ananya Panday in Italy for Anant Ambani and Radhika -Merchant's second pre-wedding bash. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday posted photos on her Instagram story from Portofino. One picture shows Ananya posing near a dock wearing a yellow-coloured sleeveless mini dress, and the other two capture scenic moments in Portofino. The ensemble features embellished shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, bow-shaped details on the bust, cinched detailing under the bust, and a fit-and-flare silhouette. She styled the dress with sunglasses, dainty earrings, strappy sandals, an ankle bracelet, a messy low bun, and a top-handle mini shoulder bag.

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding bash

The Ambani family is celebrating Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivities on a European luxury cruise. Apart from Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Karan Johar, Disha Patani and Karisma Kapoor were among the 800 guests on the luxury cruise liner.