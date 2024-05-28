Loved Ananya Panday's chic tweed jacket and mini skirt in the Call Me Bae poster? Here's what it costs

Ananya Panday will soon be seen in the Amazon Prime web series Call Me Bae, directed by Collin D'Cunha, created by Ishita Moitra, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. Recently, Ananya delighted her fans by sharing the show's release date as she dropped the series poster on Instagram. It shows the actor sitting on suitcases, dressed in a tweed jacket and mini skirt set. If you loved her ensemble, we found its price details. Keep scrolling to know more. Ananya Panday, dressed in a chic tweed jacket and mini skirt, in the poster of Call Me Bae. (Instagram)

What Ananya Panday wore in the new Call Me Bae poster?

Ananya Panday shared the Call Me Bae poster with the caption, "Update your calendars, things are about to glow up!" The actor's coordinated tweed jacket and mini skirt set in the photo comes in the blush pink shade, adorned with tweed block patterns in the white, black, and red hues. The ensemble is an excellent pick for the fall weather. Ananya's best friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, loved the look and showered her with praise in the comments section. Suhana wrote, "Wowwww," and Shanaya posted heart-eye emojis. Maheep Kapoor commented, "Love it."

What is the price of Ananya's tweed jacket and skirt set?

Ananya's ensemble in the Call Me Bae posted is from the shelves of the clothing label Mango. It is called the Tweed Mini-Skirt with Chain and Tweed Chain Jacket. While the skirt costs ₹4,573 (USD 54.99), the jacket is worth ₹9,894 (USD 118.99).

The price of the tweed jacket and mini skirt Ananya Panday wore in Call Me Bae poster. (mangooutlet.com)

The tweed jacket features an open front, full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, a gold chain embellished on the borders, a frayed hem, and a relaxed silhouette. Meanwhile, the skirt features a high-rise waist, gold chain embellishment on the frayed hem, and a fitted silhouette. Ananya styled it with a statement bow neckpiece in a bright red shade.

Meanwhile, Ananya chose a red chain bag, matching sling-back pumps, and gold heart-shaped danglers featuring a ruby-red gemstone for accessories. Lastly, centre-parted loose locks, darkened brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, mauve pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter rounded off the glam picks.

Call Me Bae will begin streaming on September 6 on Amazon Prime.