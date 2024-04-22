Ananya Panday's minimal makeup with crop top, denim jeans for Social Nation event is a must-have summer look

Ananya Panday is a Gen-Z style icon. The actor and her styling team have proved themselves recently by serving memorable looks that won the internet, including the Rahul Mishra Paris Couture moment or the Mugler bodycon for a Swarovski event in New York City. While her on-duty looks have a strong fan following, the actor's off-duty outfits are not to be sidelined. Ananya carries the casual ensembles with an effortless grace, making them must-have in your daily wear wardrobe. Her recent look for attending the Social Nation event is proof enough. Ananya Panday in crop top and denim jeans styled with minimal makeup attends the Social Nation event. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Ananya Panday at the Social Nation event in Mumbai. The event saw attendance by several influencers and celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Uorfi Javed, and Prajakta Koli, among others. Ananya arrived at the affair dressed in a casual chic ensemble. She opted for a comfy white-coloured crop top and dark blue denim jeans. Though her fans loved the simple outfit, we adored the minimal makeup. Additionally, the fit and the glam together are a must-have summer look. Read more about it inside.

Ananya's white crop top features a sleeveless silhouette, a racerback design, a round neckline, a midriff-baring short hem, and a bodycon fitting. The dark blue denim jeans complemented the white top. It features a high-rise waist, contrast brown thread detailing, a flared silhouette, a relaxed fitting, and a flared hem. She accessorised the ensemble with minimal yet striking additions, including gold hoop earrings, a statement ring, a beaded bracelet, and heeled boots in black.

Meanwhile, Ananya's makeup look stole the show. She chose glossy light pink lip shade, on-fleek darkened brows, mascara on lashes, shimmery eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and dewy skin for the glam picks. Lastly, a centre-parted sleek high ponytail gave the finishing touch.