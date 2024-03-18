Ananya Panday for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week steals the show in black mini dress; fans say the 'best ramp walk'

Ananya Panday turned showstopper for Rahul Mishra once again at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) X Lakme Fashion Week (LFW). After casting her magic during the London Couture Week, Rahul Mishra collaborated with Ananya for the grand finale of fashion week. Rahul dressed his showstopper in a black mini dress decked in floral applique work and sequins. Fans loved Ananya's showstopper moment and took to the comments to praise her. They remarked 'best ramp walk by an actor'. Scroll through to see what Ananya wore for the last day of LFW. Ananya Panday walks the ramp for Rahul Mishra at Lakme Fashion Week grand finale Day 5. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra on Day 5 of Lakme Fashion Week

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ananya Panday walked the ramp during the grand finale of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week for ace designer Rahul Mishra. His collection looks at his constant muse - nature - as the ultimate sculptor and artist. Additionally, as a reference to his eight-year-old daughter's influence on his creative endeavours, the visuals are partially influenced by the children's story, The Fox and the Star, whose characters appear in the collection amongst other imagined structures. Bright solid hues and graphic textures also make appearances throughout the collection.

Meanwhile, Rahul Mishra made his muse, Ananya Panday, dress in a black mini dress featuring intricate design elements such as sequin adornments embroidered in stunning patterns and leaf and floral applique embellished on the side and back of the mini-length ensemble. Additionally, the strapless plunging neckline, short hem, and figure-hugging silhouette added the oomph factor to Ananya's dress. She accessorised the ensemble with thigh-high black leather boots featuring killer high heels, statement rings, and heart-shaped chain earrings adorned with black gemstones.

Ananya opted for striking glam picks with the black mini dress to turn heads during her ramp walk at LFW. She chose smoky eye shadow, smudged kohl on the undereye waterline, glossy caramel lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, glowing skin, darkened brows, rouge on the contours, mascara on the lashes, and dark red wine-manicured nails. Lastly, the centre-parted sleek ponytail gave her showstopper look a finishing touch.