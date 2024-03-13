Ananya Panday dazzles in yellow saree, rose-adorned hairdo and minimal makeup during event in Chennai. See pics

Ananya Panday attended an event in Chennai recently and shared the pictures from the affair on Instagram. The actor captioned the post, "Honoured to be at the 'Humanitarian Awards' here in Chennai that recognizes the tireless efforts of grassroots level social activists working towards the noble cause of child rights and the prevention of child sexual abuse. And many who ensure children go on a lifelong journey of care, comfort and further education post-traumatic situations." Scroll down to check out what Ananya wore to the occasion. Ananya Panday poses for pictures in a dazzling yellow saree. (Instagram)

Ananya Panday dazzles in a yellow saree at Chennai event

Ananya Panday's Instagram post features pictures of her posing in a mulmul saree, giving a speech while addressing the audience, a performance by a pianist, and the paparazzi. Meanwhile, the saree she wore to the affair is from the designer clothing label Anushka Khanna and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled her in the drape. Fans loved Ananya's ethnic look in the ensemble. One commented, "Love love," under her post, another wrote, “You are a beauty in yellow.”

Ananya's saree comes in a pleasant yellow shade. It is a perfect sartorial pick for attending lowkey family functions, your best friend's Haldi ceremony or day events. The minimal drape features golden-silver gota patti embroidery adorned on the borders and silver beaded tassels decked with sequinned diamantes decorated on the pallu. The actor wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length.

Ananya styled the yellow saree with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring broad shoulder straps, heavy beaded embroidery, a wide square neckline, and a fitted bust. Meanwhile, she chose a gold and Kundal choker necklace, matching earrings, a chunky bracelet, and a dainty ring. Lastly, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and a centre-parted low bun adorned with white roses completed the glam picks.