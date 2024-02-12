Malaika Arora in shirt and boots; Ananya Panday twins with Karan Johar: Who wore what at Neha Dhupia's housewarming bash

Celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend Neha Dhupia's housewarming bash. Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Navya Naveli Nanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar, Sharvari Wagh, Agastya Nanda, and others attended the party. The stars chose stylish ensembles for the occasion. However, Malaika and Ananya's outfits stole the show. While Malaika turned heads in an oversized shirt and thigh-high boots, Ananya wore a chic bodycon black dress with minimal accessories. Scroll down to find out what these two and the other celebrities wore for the housewarming bash. Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, and Ananya Panday attend Neha Dhupia's housewarming bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what at Neha Dhupia's housewarming bash

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora opted for a casual yet stylish ensemble to attend Neha Dhupia's housewarming bash. She made heads turn at the party in a Balenciaga oversized shirt featuring a high-low hem, front button closures, a collared neckline, and full-length sleeves. She accessorised the ensemble with thigh-high black leather boots and a chained handbag. Lastly, a messy low bun and a no-makeup look rounded off the glam picks.

Ananya Panday with Karan Johar

Ananya Panday and Karan Johar twinned at Neha Dhupia's housewarming bash. While Ananya wore a black spaghetti-strapped black ankle-length bodycon maxi dress, Karan complemented her in an oversized black double-breasted crop blazer, matching skinny-fit pants, a white crew neck top, glasses, and black dress shoes. Meanwhile, Ananya styled the dress with embellished black pumps, a matching clutch, a dainty necklace, centre-parted open locks, and minimal glam.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh chose a mini dress moment at Neha Dhupia's housewarming bash. She wore a light blue-coloured ensemble featuring an open-collar neckline, half-length sleeves, mini hem length, and a relaxed silhouette. She styled the outfit with a black waistcoat, chunky sneakers, dainty earrings, a no-makeup look, and centre-parted open tresses with soft wavy ends.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning at Neha Dhupia's housewarming bash in a strapless grey blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, front button closures left open down the torso, and a fitted design. She styled the top with a black maxi skirt featuring a back slit, high-rise waist, and a floor-length hem. She rounded it off with high heels, gold earrings, statement rings, a black handbag, centre-parted open locks, and minimal glam.

Navya Nanda

Navya Nanda arrived at Neha Dhupia's housewarming bash in an all-white look featuring a pearl-white blouse and flared pants set. While the shirt features an open collar neckline with a plunge detail, a relaxed fitting, and full-length sleeves, the flared pants have a ruched design, a high-rise waistline, and a straight-leg fitting. She wore it with a black chained shoulder bag, gold peep-toe heels, matching hoop earrings, open locks, and minimal glam.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya kept things casual for Neha Dhupia's housewarming bash in a plain black T-shirt and denim jeans. While the top has half-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a fitted silhouette, the acid-washed jeans has a straight-leg fit and mid-rise waist. He wore the ensemble with high-ankle white sneakers.