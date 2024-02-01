Valentine's Week Full List 2024: Rose Day, Kiss Day, Teddy Day to Propose Day, all you need to know about 7 days of love

Valentine's Week is almost around the corner, and people are gearing up to celebrate the month of love with gifts, surprises and spending time with their loved ones. Partners, people in love, or those waiting for the opportune moment to pop the question to that potential someone they like are waiting for this special occasion to arrive. While Valentine's Day falls on February 14, the excitement for the month of love begins in the first week leading up to the seven days of love starting from February 7. These seven days of love are Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13). Valentine's Week Full List 2024: All you need to know about 7 days of love. (Freepik)

(Also Read | 3 types of trust in a relationship we should know about)

Each day of Valentine's Week holds significance for lovers, which they celebrate by going on romantic dates, cooking their partner's favourite dishes, enjoying each other's hobbies, planning surprises, and more. While we all know the significance of February 14 or the day of love, one should also know how to celebrate the seven days of Valentine's Week with their partners. Scroll down to read our cheat sheet for all the days of Valentine's Week, so you are prepared with the best surprises for your partner.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Valentine's Week 2024 Dates and Significance:

Rose Day falls on February 7. (Pexels)

February 7 - Rose Day

Rose Day falls on February 7 annually. It is the first day of the Valentine's Week. On this day, couples exchange roses or send a bouquet to their loved ones. People also gift someone they like or adore with flowers to mark this occasion. While people generally gift their partners roses on this day, it shouldn't stop you from surprising your love with a bouquet of their favourite flowers. Different colours of roses hold a special meaning on this day. For instance, red signifies love, yellow stands for friendship, pink signifies appreciation and admiration, and more.

February 8 - Propose Day

Propose Day is the second day of Valentine's Week. It falls on February 8. As the name suggests, it is the day for people to confess their feelings or pop the big question to their love interest - you can ask a potential partner to be your partner or to marry you. However, you should confirm that your partner wants you to ask this question before jumping the gun and putting them in an awkward position.

February 9 - Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day is the third day and falls after Propose Day on February 9. On this day, people gift chocolates to their partner, crush or love interest. Some also prepare handmade chocolates or make an assortment of their partner's favourite candies as a gift. In case, your loved one doesn't like sweets, you can give them their favourite snack as a present.

February 10 - Teddy Day

Teddy falls on February 10. It is the fourth day of the Valentine's Week. People in love surprise their partners on this day by gifting them with adorable plushies or teddy bears. It is believed that a cuddly toy would help your partner destress or forget their worries as the present will remind them of your love.

Promise Day falls on February 11. (Pexels)

February 11 - Promise Day

Promise Day falls on February 11. It is the fifth day of the Valentine's Week. On Promise Day, people make promises to love and cherish each other through thick and thin, strengthen their bond, be a cheerleader, and give support in difficult situations. This promise or commitment helps them show their partner the intensity of their love for them.

February 12 - Hug Day

Hug Day is the sixth day of Valentine's Week and falls on February 12. A hug is a comforting gesture, and when one receives it from their loved ones, it helps remove all worries from their mind. After all, physical affection works wonders when language fails to express our true feelings. Therefore, on Hug Day, partners hug each other to comfort each other and promise to be the light in each other's darkest days.

Kiss Day falls on February 13. (Pexels)

February 13 - Kiss Day

Kiss Day is celebrated a day before Valentine's Day. It falls on February 13. People in love seal their relationship with a kiss on this day or show affection for their partner with this act of love.

February 14 - Valentine's Day

Finally, Valentine's Day is the last day of the Valentine's Week. It falls on February 14. Couples celebrate the special occasion by going out on dates, exchanging gifts, performing romantic gestures for each other, spending quality time together, preparing handmade gifts or surprises, and more.

So, how are you celebrating Valentine's Week with your special someone?