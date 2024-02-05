Rose Day 2024: Valentine's Day is around the corner, and we cannot keep calm already. Every year, Valentine's Week is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. Celebrated as the week of love, this is that time of the year when lovers shower each other with affection and gifts, people confess their love to the one they like, and promise to stay with each other forever. Rose Day marks the start of Valentine's Week. It is observed on February 7. Rose Day holds a lot of significance as the flower rose denotes love, passion and purity. Rose Day 2024: Decode the meaning of different rose colours this Valentine Week(Pexels)

Rose is often used to declare one's love and affection for another person. However, the meaning of rose differs with its colour. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here is a list of the colours of roses and their meanings:

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Valentine's Week 2024: 8 ways to surprise your partner on each day of the week of love; Rose Day to Valentine's Day

Colours of roses and their meanings:

Red rose: The colour red denotes love and passion. Red rose is often used to propose love and promises to the one we love. It signifies romance in its truest form.

White rose: White roses denote love, respect and honour and are often used in decorations, or to gift to someone we value in our lives.

Yellow rose: This rose denotes friendship, warmth, happiness and good vibes. Often friends gift yellow roses to each other to tell them how much they mean to them.

Blue rose: Blue is the colour of sensitivity and emotional strength. Gifting blue roses to another person denotes the amount of emotional sensitivity we have for them.

Peach rose: Peach denotes sympathy, modesty and sincerity. Lovers often gift each other peach roses to declare their sincerity in the relationship.

Pink rose: These roses denote femininity, elegance and aesthetics. When we like someone for their elegance and grace, we can give them pink roses.