Valentine's Week 2024: 8 ways to surprise your partner on each day of the week of love; Rose Day to Valentine's Day

Love is in the air. As February begins, people start preparing for the month of love. While Valentine's Day falls on February 14, the week leading up to it also holds much significance. Valentine's Week is full of exciting seven days - Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13) - during which people plan surprises and presents for their partners or crushes. However, if you are in a fix about how to make the special someone in your life happy, we have a few surprise ideas to woo them. Check out eight ways in which you can surprise your partner on each day of the week of love. Different ways to surprise your partner on each day of the week of love; Rose Day to Valentine's Day. (Freepik)

Ways to surprise your partner on each day of the Valentine's Week

Rose Day

The first day of Valentine's Week is Rose Day, and it has to be extra special. The standard gift would be to surprise your partner with a bouquet of roses (after all, simple is always sweet). Later, you can use the same flowers, after they have dried, to make pretty frames for decorating your home. However, you can make it extra special by making them handmade roses. You can even sign up for origami classes together and learn to make roses for each other. It will be environmentally friendly and long-lasting.

Propose Day

Make Propose Day special by confessing your love to your partner or crush. You can take them out on a special candlelight dinner at their favourite restaurant or make all the preparations at home to enjoy the private moment. You can decorate your place with balloons, candles, and flowers.

Chocolate Day

Instead of the plain old gifting chocolate tradition this Chocolate Day, sign up for a chocolate-making class with your partner and learn to make delicious chocolate-based dishes with them. After learning to make candies or cakes, make the dish at home and surprise each other.

Teddy Day

Celebrate Teddy Day by gifting a soft and cuddly teddy bear to a partner or a crush. After all, plushies are a symbol of comfort, love, and affection. However, in case, you want to make this simple present extra special, you can make a teddy bear at home. There are plenty of classes to get you started. You can even crochet a teddy bear.

Promise Day

On Promise Day, make commitments to one another for a better future. You can also make this gesture while planning a sweet surprise like gifting your partner a personalised gift, a box of chocolates, an intimate dinner or a photo album of your precious memories together.

Hug Day

Share a warm embrace with your partner to show love and affection. Hugs are a simple yet powerful gesture that can convey love, comfort, and support. To make Hug Day with your partner special, take them on a hike and enjoy the verdant views while snuggling in their embrace. You can also do the same while enjoying an outdoor movie date.

Kiss Day

Kiss Day is the perfect time to show your special someone how much you love them. On this day, take the time to write a heartfelt message, or even a romantic poem, expressing your love and gratitude and seal it with a kiss.