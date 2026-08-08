Sarees under ₹999 that look premium: 6 Styles I’d pick for an expensive-looking wardrobe

Sarees under ₹999 that look premium: 6 Styles I’d pick for a fancy collection (Pexels) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Shop Women's Fashion at ₹ 108/month Check Eligibility → You don't always need a four-figure budget to make a saree look expensive. In fact, some of the most convincing "premium-looking" sarees come down to the details: a rich-looking weave, a traditional textile-inspired finish, an elegant print or a well-defined border. While shopping for affordable sarees, I tend to look beyond the price tag and focus on how the fabric, colour and overall design come together. Kanjivaram-inspired weaves, Chanderi-style prints, Banarasi textures and silk finishes can instantly make an outfit feel more polished. If you're looking for an affordable saree for a festive lunch, family gathering, puja or even a wedding guest look, these six options under ₹999 caught my eye. Premium sarees for women

Kanjivaram-inspired detailing immediately gives a saree a more traditional, occasion-ready feel. This SGF11 style combines the visual appeal of a silk saree with a softer cotton-linen-silk construction, making it an interesting option when you want something that looks festive without feeling overwhelmingly heavy. The overall aesthetic feels elegant rather than overly embellished, which also makes it easier to rewear for different occasions. Style tip: Add a contrasting blouse, jhumkas and a sleek bun for a classic festive look.

2 . Yashika Women's Chanderi Floral Digital Print Saree Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Chanderi-inspired sarees have a naturally refined appearance, and floral prints make them feel lighter and more contemporary. This Yashika saree is a good choice if elaborate embroidery isn't really your thing but you still want your outfit to have some visual interest. The floral detailing makes it particularly easy to wear during daytime celebrations, festive lunches or family gatherings. Style tip: Pair it with a solid blouse, delicate earrings and neutral sandals to let the print do the work.

Banarasi and Kanjivaram-inspired elements together are almost guaranteed to give a saree a more luxurious visual appeal. This Yashika option combines that traditional aesthetic with cotton-silk construction, making it a versatile choice for anyone who likes classic Indian dressing. The woven look gives the saree enough richness to work for festive occasions without requiring elaborate accessories. Style tip: Style it with gold-toned jewellery and a structured potli for an instantly festive finish.

If your idea of a premium-looking saree involves a traditional silk-like finish, this Enthone Pattu-style saree is worth considering. The woven detailing gives it a more occasion-ready appearance, while the art-silk construction keeps the overall look accessible. It's the kind of saree that can easily be dressed up with jewellery for a family function or festive celebration. Style tip: Go for a statement blouse and traditional earrings rather than layering too many accessories.

A Kanjivaram-inspired saree is one of those wardrobe staples that can instantly make an outfit feel more formal. This C J Enterprise option leans into that traditional aesthetic, making it particularly suited to weddings, festive celebrations and other occasions where you want your saree to feel special. The classic silhouette also means you don't need to overthink the styling. Style tip: Pair it with temple jewellery, a traditional blouse and a gajra for a timeless wedding-ready look.

Lichi silk-inspired textures have a subtle richness that can make even a relatively simple saree look elevated. This SGF11 option is another good pick if you gravitate towards traditional silhouettes but want something that doesn't require excessive embellishment. I'd save this one for festive dinners, pujas or intimate celebrations where you want your saree to feel polished without looking overly dramatic. Style tip: Add pearl or gold jewellery and a compact clutch for a sophisticated finish. How I make an affordable saree look more expensive The secret is rarely the price tag. Styling makes a huge difference. I would keep the blouse relatively structured, avoid mixing too many competing prints and invest more thought into jewellery and hair. A neat bun, statement earrings, a well-fitted blouse and elegant footwear can make even a simple saree look considerably more polished. Another trick is to choose one hero element. If the saree has a rich-looking weave, keep the jewellery restrained. If it's heavily printed, opt for a solid blouse. And if the saree itself is understated, that's when you can bring in statement earrings or a more dramatic blouse. Among these six, the Yashika Banarasi Kanjivaram Cotton Silk Saree would be my pick when I want the most traditional, dressed-up look, while the Yashika Chanderi Floral Saree feels easier for daytime occasions. Similar stories for you: I tried Fabindia's most wearable summer style: Here's my honest verdict of all 3; a kurta set, a midi dress and a saree Balloon Pants: Fashion risk or the coolest trouser trend right now? 8 picks to rock this style 10 office tote bags that fit your laptop and daily essentials

Premium sarees: FAQs Can I find premium-looking sarees under ₹999? Yes. Sarees featuring traditional-inspired weaves, silk-like finishes, rich borders and elegant prints can create a premium look without a high price tag. Which saree is best for festive occasions? Traditional-inspired options such as Banarasi, Kanjivaram and Pattu-style sarees work particularly well for festive celebrations, weddings and family functions. How can I make an affordable saree look more luxurious? Focus on the blouse, jewellery and overall styling. A well-fitted blouse, polished hair, statement earrings and elegant footwear can instantly elevate a simple saree. Which saree fabrics look the most expensive? Silk and silk-blend sarees, as well as sarees inspired by Banarasi, Kanjivaram and Chanderi weaves, often have a richer visual appeal.