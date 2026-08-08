Indian man with ‘good character’ will never tell this 1 thing about his parents to his wife: Relationship coach reveals
When wives and in-laws clash, who should adjust? Relationship coach Chetna Chakravarthy says a ‘mature’ husband should never expect his wife to simply give in.
Balancing the relationship between a wife and her in-laws can often be complicated, particularly in Indian families where expectations around parents, marriage and family responsibilities can sometimes overlap. While disagreements between spouses and in-laws are not uncommon, relationship coach Chetna Chakravarthy believes a husband’s response to such situations is crucial.
In an Instagram post shared on July 30, Chetna, who has 15 years of experience as a relationship coach, spoke about the one thing she believes a man with strong values should never say to his wife. (Also read: This relationship advice from US author Mel Robbins could change how you date: 'There are no mixed signals' )
The one statement a husband should never make
“Indian men of good character and a strong set of values will never tell their wife this one statement,” Chetna said. The relationship coach went on to explain what that statement is, arguing that a mature husband should never make his wife feel that she automatically comes second to his parents or that she has no choice but to compromise.
“Take it from me, a relationship coach with 15 years of experience, this is the one statement that an Indian man with a spine will never say to his wife,” she said.
According to Chetna, a husband should never tell his wife that his parents are his “number one priority” and that she has no option but to adjust. “He will never tell his wife that his parents are his number one priority and she has no choice but to adjust,” she said.
How should husbands handle conflicts
Chetna explained that when disagreements arise between a wife and her in-laws, a mature husband should not simply expect his wife to compromise while avoiding difficult conversations with his parents.
“Yes, an Indian man, a matured Indian man of good character and strong values, will sit his parents down when his wife and his parents are not getting along,” she said.
She added that a husband should be willing to have fair and honest discussions with both his wife and his parents instead of automatically taking one side.
“He will also have fair discussions with his wife and his parents, but at no point will he make her feel less than or that she is the one who will have to give in,” Chetna said.
The relationship coach also criticised the idea that a husband should treat his parents as unquestionable figures whose wishes always take precedence over his marriage. “He cannot tell his parents anything or that his parents are God or that his parents are number one and nothing else matters,” she said.
According to Chetna, having respect for one’s parents does not mean dismissing a wife’s feelings or expecting her to constantly compromise to keep the peace. “Ladies, an Indian man of good character, of great upbringing, the right set of values will never do this,” she concluded.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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