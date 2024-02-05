Rose Day 2024: From gulab kheer to halwa, 5 delectable rose-infused recipes to make on this day

Rose Day 2024: Love is in the air as Valentine's Week is just around the corner. Lovebirds everywhere are filled with expectation and excitement throughout the month of February. Valentine's Day is on February 14, capping a wonderful week that starts on Rose Day. Rose Day is celebrated every year on February 7. On this day, people give roses to their loved ones to express their feelings. As well as being a symbol of beauty, love and passion, roses have many uses in the kitchen. Their enchanting aroma, beautiful colour and delicate taste can enhance any dish. Let's celebrate this special occasion by indulging in a selection of delicious recipes with roses as the star ingredient. Indulge in a culinary adventure with our curated collection of 5 irresistible rose-infused recipes.(Pinterest)

From rose petal halwa to rose-infused kheer, these culinary creations are sure to impress and delight your friends and family. So put on your chef's hat and get ready to discover the enchanting blend of sweet and floral notes that roses bring to our dishes! (Also read: Rose Day 2024: Decode the meaning of different rose colours this Valentine Week )

Delicious rose-infused recipes

1. Rose Cookies

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Rose cookies(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Refined flour (maida) 1/2 kilogram

Coconut milk 1 cup

Rice flour optional 250 grams

Sugar 200 grams

Eggs beaten 6

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Vanilla essence 1 teaspoon

Baking powder 1 teaspoon

Oil to deep fry

Method:

1. Combine maida, rice flour, coconut milk, sugar, eggs, salt, vanilla essence and baking powder. Mix well to form a smooth thick batter.

2. Heat sufficient oil in a non stick pan.

3. Dip the rose cookie mould in the hot oil and when hot enough, dip it half way into the batter and put it back immediately into the oil.

4. Deep fry the cookies till crisp and separate them from the mould by shaking them lightly.

5. Heat the mould again and repeat the process to make the remaining cookies.

6. Garnish and serve.

2. Rose Karachi Halwa

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Rose Karachi Halwa(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3 cups rose syrup

A pinch of salt

¼ cup ghee

1 cup corn starch

1 ½ cups water

¼ cup ghee

¾ cups mixed nuts, blanched, chopped (almonds, cashew nut, pistachios)

Ghee, for greasing

For garnish

Pistachios, blanched, chopped

fresh Rose petals

Method:

1. In a large bowl, add rose syrup, a pinch of salt.

2. Add ghee, cornstarch, water and whisk it well.

3. Transfer this mixture into a large kadai and keep stirring constantly.

4. Cook on medium flame, add ghee and mix until it's well absorbed completely.

5. Add mixed nuts and mix it well.

6. Make sure everything is well combined.

7. Transfer the halwa into the greased tray and level it up.

8. Rest for 30 minutes or until the halwa is set completely.

9. Finally, cut the rose halwa into pieces.

10. Garnish it with pistachios, rose petals and serve.

3. Rose Barfi

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Rose barfi(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1½ cups crumbled paneer (cottage cheese)

½ cup crumbled mava (khoya)

5 tbsp powdered sugar

A few drops of rose essence

4 to 5 drops of edible red colour

For the garnish

10 almonds (badam), cut into halves

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients, except the red colour, in a deep bowl and mix well.

2. Divide this mixture into 2 equal portions. Add red colour to one portion and mix well. Keep aside.

3. Spread the white mixture in an even layer in a 175 mm. (7”) diameter thali using a spoon.

4. Spread the pink mixture over the white mixture in an even layer using the spoon.

5. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and cut into 20 equal sized diamond pieces.

6. Garnish each piece with an almond halve and serve chilled.

4. Rose Phirni Tart

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Rose Phirni Tart(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup rose syrup

2 tbsps dried rose petals

2 tbsps soaked rice

5 cups milk

3 tbsps sugar

5-6 almonds, slivered + for granish

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

2 readymade tart shells

Blanched pistachio slivers for garnish

Gulkand balls for garnish

Gold varq for garnish

Method:

1. Drain and transfer the soaked rice in a blender jar and grind coarsely.

2. Add the ground rice and cook for 8-10 minutes stirring continuously or till rice cooks.

3. Add rose syrup and mix well. Add sugar and mix well. Cook till sugar dissolves.

4. Add dried rose petals, almonds, green cardamom powder and mix well. Set aside to cool down.

5. Fill up the tart shells with prepared phirni. Garnish with pistachios, gulkand balls, almonds, gold varq and serve.

5. Rose Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Ajay Chopra)

Rose Kheer(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

750 ml milk

1/4 cup rice

1/4 cup chopped nuts

2 tbsp. ghee

2 tbsp condensed milk

1/4 cup khoya/mawa.

Cardamom powder

Handful sugar

Few drops rose syrup

2 tbsp rose petal jam

Method:

1. Prepare by soaking rice and chopping nuts. Heat ghee in a pan.

2. Boil milk, add drained rice, and cook until rice is done.

3. Toast nuts in ghee until golden brown.

4. Enhance flavour by adding condensed milk, Khoya/Mawa, Cardamon powder, and Sugar.

5. Stir in Rose flavour syrup and Rose Petal Jam for pink colour and flavour.

6. Layer in glasses: Rose Petal Jam, Rose syrup, toasted nuts, pink Kheer, nuts, white Kheer, pink Kheer.

7. Garnish with toasted nuts and edible flowers.