National Waffle Day 2023: Date, history, significance and delicious recipes to try on this day

National Waffle Day 2023: Who doesn't love a delicious waffle? With their crispy texture and creamy flavour, indulging in these fluffy waffles is an experience that can transport you to a delightful breakfast haven. Waffles are a wonderful, easy-to-prepare dish that has been loved for many years, whether served American-style with syrup and butter, Belgian-style as street food with powdered sugar, or in any other way. Did you know that there is a whole day dedicated to celebrating this sweet dessert? If you have yet to try this sweet wonder, National Waffle Day is the perfect opportunity to indulge in this unique and delicious treat. From history to significance, here is everything you need to know about this day.

When is National Waffle Day?

National Waffle Day is celebrated every year on August 24.

History of National Waffle Day

Every year on August 24, National Waffle Day is commemorated to honour the well-known breakfast food with American roots. The occasion honours Cornelius Swarthout's 1869 patenting of the first waffle maker. However, the history of waffles dates back thousands of years to ancient Greece. As the popularity of waffles spread throughout Europe, Dutch immigrants introduced the idea to America in the 17th century, where it later developed into a variety of regional variants, including the Belgian waffle.

National Waffle Day significance

National Waffle Day is significant as it is a time to recognise waffles' historical significance as well as their cultural value. It offers the chance for people to splurge on this well-liked breakfast item while emphasising the wide variety of flavours, toppings, and cooking techniques that have developed through time. Furthermore, National Waffle Day stimulates nostalgia by conjuring up images of family breakfasts and get-togethers around the table.

Delicious Waffle Recipes

Chocolate Chip Waffle

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Chocolate Chip Waffle recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup chocolate chips

1½ cups refined flour

¾ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Milk as required

2 tablespoons melted butter + for greasing

Method:

1. Sift flour and powdered sugar, one by one, into a bowl. Add baking powder and mix well.

2. Make a well in the centre and add eggs to it. Add vanilla essence and whisk well. Add milk, gradually and keep whisking until a smooth batter is formed.

3. Add butter and mix well. Add chocolate chips and mix well.

4. Heat a waffle iron. Grease with some butter, pour the batter into it, cover and cook for 2-3 minutes or till golden and from both sides.

5. Remove from heat, cut into triangles and serve immediately with maple syrup.

2. Oats Waffle

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Oats Waffle recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

3 cups oats

2 ½ cups milk

4 tsp apple cider vinegar

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ cup fine brown sugar

2tsp vanilla essence

4 tbsps butter, melted + for greasing

2 bananas, diagonally sliced for garnish

4-5 strawberries cut into wedges for garnish

Maple syrup for drizzling

Toasted flax seeds for garnish

Method:

1. Take milk in bowl, add apple cider vinegar mix well, and set aside.

2. In a blender jar add oats, and grind them into a fine powder, transfer the powder to a bowl

3. Add baking powder, baking soda, and fine brown sugar mix well, add milk mixture, and mix till well combined.

4. Add the vanilla essence and melted butter mix well and set aside for 8-10 minutes.

5. Grease the waffle machine with butter. Pour the portion of the batter spread evenly. Close and cook till it’s done.

6. Remove the waffle from a work top, cut waffle into triangles.

7. For serving arrange waffles on a serving plate, place the banana slices, and strawberry wedges.

8. Drizzle some maple syrup, toasted flax seeds and serve.

