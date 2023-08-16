What happens when you eat momos every day; 6 health risks of overindulging in this street food

One of the most popular street foods that has gained popularity in recent decades is momos. The steamed dumpling with delicious filling of vegetables or chicken and served with different kinds of chutneys especially rules hearts in monsoon when the cravings for hot and spicy street food are on all-time high. Momos like other junk food items are addictive and many teenagers and young adults regularly consume them to satiate their mid-meal cravings. However, in the recent years, the adverse effects of their long-term consumption have come to the light. Be it the high content of Ajinomoto/MSG, use of refined flour or stuffing of semi-cooked vegetables like cabbage, all these factors can pose many health risks. (Also read: Bihar man, believed dead by family, found eating momos in Noida) Eating too much momos, a popular dumpling dish, can have various negative impacts on health(Freepik)

"Eating too much momos, a popular dumpling dish, can have various negative impacts on adults. Excess consumption of momos can contribute to weight gain and lead to obesity, which increases the risk of developing chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure. Moreover, momos are often made with refined flour, which can spike blood sugar levels rapidly and be harmful for individuals with diabetes or those at risk of developing it," says Suparna Mukherjee, In-charge, Clinical Nutrition Department, Narayana Health City Bangalore.

1. Digestive issues

Momos can wreak havoc with your digestive health and eating them daily can lead to issues like constipation, acidity and bloating. "Excessive intake of momos can cause digestive issues like bloating, indigestion, and acid reflux," says Mukherjee. The all-purpose flour or maida used in making these dumplings is the main culprit.

2. Food allergy

People who are susceptible to food allergies should avoid consuming momos on a regular basis. "Some individuals may also be allergic to certain ingredients in momos, leading to allergic reactions e.g. gluten," says Mukherjee.

"Allergies to certain ingredients, such as gluten or soy sauce, can manifest as skin rashes, breathing difficulties, or gastrointestinal disturbances," says Roshan Kore, Consultant Dietician, NHSRCC Hospital, Mumbai.

3. Heart disease

"Eating momos regularly can lead to development of hypertension or high blood pressure. The high sodium content in momos can contribute to hypertension and increase the risk of cardiovascular issues," says Kore.

4. Weight gain

"Frequent consumption of fried or oily momos can lead to weight gain, increasing the likelihood of obesity and related complications like type 2 diabetes," says Kore. "Fried momos with mayonnaise presently in high trends which contain very high amount of fats and oil," notes Mukherjee.

5. Gastro issues

Kore says inadequate hygiene during preparation can expose children to foodborne illnesses, causing gastrointestinal infections.

6. Cancerous

"Ajinomoto/MSG and other food additives and preservatives can be carcinogenic. If it’s made from the traditional way with fresh ingredients and no additives, it can be considered as a healthy snack," says Kore.

"Overall, it's a combination of refined cereal (maida), fats and oil (majorly bad fat) and few vegetables or any other stuffing. Individuals with obesity, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and digestive issues should consider limiting their momo consumption for above reasons. It is always advisable to maintain a balanced diet. And enjoy momo occasionally not often," says Mukherjee.

"Balancing momo consumption with a diverse and nutritious diet is essential to mitigate these potential health risks in children. Regular exercise and maintaining proper hygiene practices further support their overall well-being," says Kore.