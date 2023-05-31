Woman surprises her US return friend with a plate of momos

Momo for many is not just a food but an emotion. There are people who absolutely love gobbling the dumplings filled with delicious fillings. Hence, it is not surprising that there are also numerous videos on the Internet related to this dish. The internet is filled with momo recipes and also other videos that show people's love for this dish. Just like this video that shows a woman welcoming her friend with a plate of momos. The image shows a woman welcoming her friend who returned to India after a year. (Instagram/@ritikarusia)

The video is posted by Instagram user Ritika Rusia. “Share this with your US wala friend! Momos waha bhi milte honge lekin 30rs ke 8 pieces nahi,” she wrote as she posted the video. The clip opens to show a text overlay that reads, “That momo lover who comes back to India after a year.” The video progresses to show a woman holding a plate of momo to welcome her friend.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on May 20. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 2.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Chatni ka tika,” joked an Instagram user. “I want this,” joined another. “I miss being there,” added a third. “I am going to do this,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted using laughing out loud emoticons.

A few argued how can someone come to India from a foreign country by train. While answering to one such comment, Rusia shared, “Pehle Delhi land ki thi or fir Delhi se Gwalior train se.”