Man creates patty filled with momos, netizens say it's a crime. Watch

Momo is one of those dishes that people across India love having. And thanks to its popularity, it is also one of those foods that one can find easily across cafes, restaurants, or even with street food vendors. However, the popularity of this dish has prompted many people to even experiment with it. While some of these momo experiments might turn out to be tasty, others may leave a person baffled. Just like this patty filled with momos. Street food vendor creates momo patty.(Instagram/@foodiepandits)

In a post shared by Instagram user @foodiepandits, you can see the making of this dish. The vendor takes a potato patty and opens it up from the middle. Then he adds pieces of momos to it. The man finally tops the patty with sliced onions, bhujia, ketchup and spicy chutney. As per @foodiepandits this street vendor sits near railway station in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Watch the making of this momo patty below:

This post was shared on March 6. Since being posted, it has been liked over 13,000 times. Many people have also commented on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This is a crime. Hurts to watch, ewww." A second added, "Yuck." "Enough Internet for today," shared a third. A fourth person expressed, "I would like to apologise to aloo patty from my fellow human being for this crime. RIP aloo patty."