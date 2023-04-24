Home / Trending / Misal pav, aloo gobi, and 5 more Indian foods are ‘best-rated vegan dishes’

Misal pav, aloo gobi, and 5 more Indian foods are ‘best-rated vegan dishes’

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 24, 2023 04:45 PM IST

A total of seven Indian dishes have been ranked in the list of best-rated vegan dishes. Check out all the seven dishes inside.

Vegan food has taken over the world by storm. Many people are experimenting with food and trying to come up with various vegan recipes. As several people are exploring such recipes, recently, Taste Atlas announced the best-rated vegan dishes worldwide. And this list has not one, not two, but seven Indian dishes! For the unversed, Taste Atlas is a food guide platform that collates recipes, food reviews, and research articles about food.

Misal Pav was ranked 11th on the list. After that, aloo gobi came at number 20, rajma at 22, gobi manchurian at 24, masala vada at 27, and bhel puri and rajma chawal at 37 and 41, respectively. The top five dishes on the list included zeytoon parvardeh, guacamole, muhammara, tempe goreng, and badrijani.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being shared, it has been liked close to 5000 times. Many people have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "I love misal pav." A second added, "What about daal chawal?" A third posted, "Bhel puri," and added a heart emoji in front of it.

