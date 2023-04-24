Misal pav, aloo gobi, and 5 more Indian foods are ‘best-rated vegan dishes’

Vegan food has taken over the world by storm. Many people are experimenting with food and trying to come up with various vegan recipes. As several people are exploring such recipes, recently, Taste Atlas announced the best-rated vegan dishes worldwide. And this list has not one, not two, but seven Indian dishes! For the unversed, Taste Atlas is a food guide platform that collates recipes, food reviews, and research articles about food. Misal pav has ranked number 11 on the list of best-rated vegan dishes.(Unspalsh.)

Misal Pav was ranked 11th on the list. After that, aloo gobi came at number 20, rajma at 22, gobi manchurian at 24, masala vada at 27, and bhel puri and rajma chawal at 37 and 41, respectively. The top five dishes on the list included zeytoon parvardeh, guacamole, muhammara, tempe goreng, and badrijani.

