Assam flood toll rises to 31; over 5.6 lakh people marooned across 16 districts

Flood Death Toll and Affected Areas At least 21 people, including women and children, died in Assam on Tuesday due to floods, taking the overall death toll to 31, while more than 5.62 lakh people across 16 districts remained affected as rescue and relief operations intensified with the support of central and state agencies. NDRF personnel rescue people affected by floods in Assam.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 13 of the deaths were reported from Sivasagar district, followed by five in Charaideo, two in Golaghat and one in Jorhat.

As of Tuesday evening, floods had affected 5,64,660 people, including 91,807 children and 2,41,952 women, across 872 villages in 16 districts. The affected districts are Golaghat, Kamrup, Hojai, Dibrugarh, Biswanath, Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Udalguri, Nagaon, Charaideo, Kamrup (Metro), Jorhat, Tinsukia, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar.

Sivasagar remained the worst-hit district, recording 13 deaths within 24 hours and affecting 3.59 lakh people. It was followed by Jorhat with 87,662 affected people, Charaideo with 72,646 and Dibrugarh with 18,615.

The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Assam Rifles and Fire and Emergency Services have been deployed across the affected districts for large-scale rescue and relief operations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed all ministers, MLAs, MPs and officials of the departments concerned to remain on alert and personally visit flood-affected areas. Ministers, including Ajanta Neog, Bimal Bora and Pijush Hazarika, visited affected districts on Tuesday, with the Chief Minister praising their efforts.

The ASDMA said the Indian Army, along with other central and state agencies, is continuing rescue operations in flood-hit areas.

“The Indian Army continues its humanitarian assistance and relief operations in flood-affected Sivasagar district. Coordinated by ASDMA, in collaboration with the District Administration and other response agencies, efforts remain focused on reaching affected communities,” the authority posted on X.

Expressing gratitude to the rescue agencies, Sarma wrote, “We are grateful to our Army, Air Force, NDRF and all other security personnel who are leaving no stone unturned to bring people to safety.”

The Army said that under Operation Jal Rahat, it rescued more than 570 stranded civilians on Monday and Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the Chief Minister had requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF) to assist state agencies in rescue operations.

The Army said that, acting on requests from the civil administration, it deployed four specialised flood relief columns from the Red Shield Division under the Spear Corps in the flood-hit districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat.

Army teams are operating in Nazira and Amguri in Sivasagar district, Sonari in Charaideo district and several affected areas of Jorhat. Equipped with rescue boats, medical teams, engineering equipment and relief supplies, they have evacuated stranded families, provided emergency medical assistance and distributed relief materials.

State government officials said IAF helicopters are also being used for rescue and relief operations, while drone surveillance is being carried out to assess the flood situation and identify areas requiring immediate assistance. Army engineers have also been deployed to restore damaged connectivity.

The Army said the operations are being conducted in coordination with district administrations, the NDRF, SDRF and other civil agencies, adding that additional resources have been kept on standby as the flood situation continues to evolve.

The Indian Air Force stepped up relief efforts on Tuesday. Sarma said IAF helicopters carried out three sorties and airdropped 627 kg of relief materials to stranded families in Nazira.

“This morning, IAF carried out three sorties, airdropping 627 kg of relief supplies to stranded families in Nazira. Our teams remain on the ground, reaching every flood-affected family with essential relief,” Sarma posted on X.

The NDRF said it also conducted rescue operations at Seleng Tea Estate in Teok, Jorhat, rescuing five people trapped in rising floodwaters.

According to the NDRF, its teams were dispatched after receiving information from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Jorhat, and found several residents stranded as water levels continued to rise.

The force also rescued a man who had been swept away by the strong current while trying to stay afloat by holding onto a banana stem. Three elderly women stranded in floodwaters were also rescued.

The Chief Minister’s Office said 90,000 water bottles, along with large quantities of food and other essential supplies, had been delivered to flood-hit areas of Sivasagar district.

“All required assistance to the people affected by the ongoing floods is being extended. Ample water and food is being ensured in the affected areas to help them tide over the crisis,” Sarma said.

He also announced that he would visit flood-affected areas and relief camps in Charaideo, Nazira, Sivasagar, Sonari, Jorhat and Teok on Wednesday to review rescue and relief operations.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi and several other legislators were also seen visiting flood-hit areas and interacting with affected families.

Several roads remain submerged, while rail services in the Simaluguri section have been disrupted, forcing rescue teams to rely on boats to reach marooned villages. According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), more than 30 trains have been cancelled or rescheduled after tracks were damaged in several locations, including Mariani.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast more rainfall over parts of Upper Assam, prompting the state government to further strengthen rescue and relief operations with the support of central and state agencies.

Several parts of Assam have witnessed heavy rainfall over the past three to four days. Between July 18 and 20, Sonari in Charaideo district recorded 197.5 mm of rainfall. Kukurmara-Mirza in Kamrup received 165.5 mm, followed by Bokakhat in Golaghat with 130.5 mm, Guwahati with 124.5 mm and Mariyani in Jorhat with 122 mm.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Brahmaputra, Burhidihing, Dikhow, Disang and Dhansiri rivers are flowing above the danger level, while the Barak, Kopili and Kushiyara rivers are also showing a rising trend.

In Charaideo district, four members of a family who were swept away by strong floodwaters on Monday evening remained missing till Tuesday afternoon.

The family, from Lakwa Abhayapuri village under Tengapukhuri Police Station, was caught after floodwaters suddenly inundated the house of Rohini Duwara.

According to local residents, Rohini’s wife Tutumoni Duwara and daughter Bidisha Duwara were swept away while the family was moving to safer ground. Their two sons, Bidyut Duwara and Biplab Duwara, jumped into the floodwaters in an attempt to rescue them but were also swept away.

Family members alleged they immediately contacted the district administration’s flood helpline, but claimed the rescue team arrived late.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the floods had been triggered by a cloudburst upstream. “The recent #AssamFloods, caused by the cloudburst upstream, have brought immense hardship to our people,” he wrote on X.