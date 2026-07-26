Who's on PM Modi's task force for exam reforms? Here's what we know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the setting up of a high-powered task force under Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani in the next step towards examination reforms in the wake of massive students' protests in Delhi and other cities against alleged paper leaks. The panel will submit recommendations for immediate steps to secure upcoming tests. (HT/PTI files)

The announcement comes a day before the Union government will move a bill in Parliament to implement harsher punishment and heavier penalties of up to ₹10 crore for those convicted of paper leaks. It also comes a day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Council of Ministers due to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

Who will be in the high-powered committee? According to government sources, the committee will comprise a multidisciplinary group of domain experts to help revamp the NTA examination, especially from a technology perspective, and to support structural reforms in the system. These will be:

Technology Expert Nandan Nilekani

Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath

Former IB Director Tapan Deka

IIT Chennai Director V Kamakoti

Former Education Secretary Anita Karwal

Logistics Expert Amrit Lal Meena What we know about the high-powered committee The panel will submit recommendations for immediate steps to secure upcoming tests. The task at hand for the panel is to overhaul India's national examination and testing systems to make them leakproof and secure.

It will also look at maximising the use of advanced technology to build a transparent, future-ready process.

In a video message, the PM said that while the announcement of setting up fast-track courts to try cases of irregularities in examinations has been made on a video posted on X on Thursday, and the government is preparing to move a bill, the task force is being set up with an eye on the future and overall examination reforms.