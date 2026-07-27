Rahul Gandhi asks Amit Shah if he approved use of ‘lethal force’ on student protesters

Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Union home minister Amit Shah demanding accountability for the “barbaric assault” on peaceful protesters in Delhi on July 20, asking whether he approved the use of “indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas”, allegedly leaving hundreds injured. LoP in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with an injured victim during the police crackdown on students in the 'Sansad chalo' march, addresses a press conference amid the ongoing protest over the NEET paper leak issue, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (PTI)

Gandhi’s letter sent on Saturday, came on the day Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as the Union education minister after due to mounting pressure following weeks of nationwide protests over the NEET examination leak fiasco.

“We hold Amit Shah directly responsible for the violence that has taken place against our students. He authorised the shooting of our students. He authorised the use of lethal weapons, including pellet guns, against our students. For us, this is a fundamental issue,” Gandhi said.

The protests, led by the online collective Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and backed by activist Sonam Wangchuk, who undertook a 26-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, culminated in a “Sansad Chalo” march from the protest site towards Parliament on July 20. The demonstrators were demanding a fair and accountable education system amid allegations of paper leaks. Police used lathi charges and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Pradhan’s resignation, submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, came with the minister stating he wanted to ensure the protests were not “exploited by anti-national forces.”

In his letter, Gandhi said women students “have been assaulted by policemen, including by deliberately targeting their private parts,” and cited the case of 19-year-old student Sahil Lochab, whom he met personally. Gandhi said Lochab is in severe pain and is likely to lose an eye after being hit by pellet guns. The Union government, as of the time of Gandhi’s press conference, had not issued a detailed response to the allegations.

Gandhi posed two direct questions to Shah in the letter. “As Home Minister, did you approve the use of lethal force including pellet guns against students? If not, who did?” he asked. He also sought clarity on the identity of men in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis, asking whether they were police personnel or volunteers, and who authorised their deployment.

“Peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy. It is the government’s responsibility to protect protestors and resolve their grievances through dialogue,” Gandhi wrote, adding that the violence “destroys every norm” and has “outraged the country.”

Gandhi also linked the unrest to what he described as the collapse of India’s “education system, media system, and job creation system.” Targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he said, “The RSS’s capture of the education system of India is a big issue. If it is Modi ji’s fault, then the RSS is equally at fault.”

The Congress leader said the matter will be raised as a major issue in the upcoming session of Parliament. He also demanded that Prime Minister Modi apologise to the protesting students for the government’s handling of their concerns.

Political observers say the controversy could trigger heated exchanges in both Houses when Parliament reconvenes, with opposition parties expected to press for a discussion on crowd-control measures used against the protesters and demand an independent review of the events of July 20.

The government’s response to Gandhi’s specific questions, including on the identity and authorisation of the plain-clothed men accused of assaulting protesters, remains awaited. The issue is likely to dominate the political discourse in the coming days as both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) gear up for the parliamentary session.