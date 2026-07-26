Missing forest team near Assam-Nagaland border traced safe after 2 days: Official

Twenty-three Assam forest officials and three accompanying villagers, who had gone missing for nearly two days while on a patrol operation along the Assam-Nagaland border, were traced safe on Sunday following a search operation conducted by the department, officials said. The 26-member team had left for a routine patrolling and combing operation on July 23. (HT Photo)

The 26-member team had left for a routine patrolling and combing operation on July 23 in the remote forests around Maibong along the Dima Hasao-Karbi Anglong-Nagaland border.

The group, comprising personnel from the Langting, Manderdisa, Hatikhola and Maibong forest ranges, lost contact with authorities on July 24 after entering an area with little or no mobile network connectivity.

Forest minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Sunday shared the information on X and wrote, “Relieved to share that our Forest Department team comprising 23 forest officials and three accompanying personnel has been traced and is safe.”

He said communication with the team had remained disrupted for nearly two days, and the forest department launched a large-scale search operation involving officers from the police and district administration.

Drones were deployed to scan the dense forest areas, while a four-member team of senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers was rushed to Haflong to coordinate the rescue efforts on the ground.

Speaking to HT, divisional forest officer (DFO), Dima Hasao, Tuhin Langthasa on Sunday said preliminary findings suggested that the team had lost its way after communication was cut off in the remote forest.

“They had gone for a regular patrolling and combing operation. Initially, it appears they lost mobile network connectivity and later also lost their sense of direction inside the forest. While trying to find their way back, they unintentionally crossed into Nagaland,” Langthasa said.

“Once they entered an area where mobile connectivity was available, we were able to establish contact and trace their location. They have now been rescued safely,” he added.

The DFO said he was yet to receive a detailed debriefing from the returning personnel and a clearer picture will emerge after interacting with the team.

“This incident is a reminder of the extraordinary commitment of our forest personnel. They venture into some of the most remote and challenging terrains to protect our forests, wildlife and natural heritage, often putting themselves at great personal risk,” the minister said.

He wrote, “I sincerely thank every agency involved in the search efforts and salute our brave forest officials for their unwavering dedication and service to Assam.”

According to the DFO, the forests along the Dima Hasao-Karbi Anglong-Nagaland border are among the most rugged and inaccessible in the state, with poor road access and patchy mobile connectivity, making communication and navigation difficult during patrol operations, especially during the rainy season.

“These are difficult areas but become more difficult during rains and this incident has given us a reminder that we need to adopt more advanced measures in the future,” he said.