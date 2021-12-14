Sachin Tendulkar expresses his love for Misal Pav in this viral video

What is your favourite snack? What do you think Sachin Tendulkar would answer if you ask him the same question? Well, you don’t have to guess anymore as the former Indian cricket captain recently took to social media to post about his favourite snack. It’s Misal Pav.

Misal Pav is a popular Maharashtrian dish that is loved by many, including this cricketer. In the video, Tendulkar is seen squeezing some lemon juice onto a plate of Misal. Then, he enjoys it with a piece of bread or Pav. He evidently loves the dish so much that he simply can't stop talking about how tasty it is. He also mentions that it reminds him of a dish called Khao Suey from Burma.

“Misal Pav ki kuch baat hi alag hai. It reminds me of Burmese Khao Suey. But, Maharashtra chi Misal Pav ek number,” he said in the video that he uploaded on both Twitter (https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1469907020383932416) and Instagram. He shared this video with a caption that read, "Be it a Sunday or a Monday, I’ll take Misal Pav any day!”

Watch it here:

Since being shared two days ago, this video has garnered more than 6.4 million views and several comments from people all over social media.

“My Favorite, you and the dish you are enjoying,” commented an Instagram user. “Awesome,” posted another. “God bless you sir,” commented a third. “Misal > other Sunday breakfast,” related a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?