Mysore Pak named among world's best street foods sweets. Full details

The famous and delicious Mysore Pak has been named in the list of best street food sweets in the world by Taste Atlas. Mysore Pak is ranked as the 14th best street food in the list and Falooda and Kulfi Falooda are the other Indian desserts that are in the list. Taste Atlas is a food-based magazine that gives detailed reviews and information on street food around the world. Mysore Pak is a combination of three ingredients – ghee, sugar and gram flour.

Mysore Pak which is said to be born in the kitchens of Mysore Palace has not just been a favorite sweet of Kannadigas but many south Indians. The deputy chief minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar expressed his happiness for Mysore Pak being named among world's best street food sweets. He tweeted, “Kannadigas are proud that Mysore Pak has been ranked 14th among the world's top 50 street sweets published by Taste Atlas. My childhood memories of sharing Mysore pak when my father and relatives who came home often brought me still.”

Though the name suggests that Mysore Pak is an origin of Karnataka’s Mysore, there is a theory in place which said that it was first born in Tamil Nadu which was smuggled to Mysore later. However, DK Shivakumar claimed that the Mysore Pak belongs in Karnataka and wrote, “The hard work and skill of millions of chefs lies behind the Mysore Pak, which was born in the Mysore Palace and reaches every household today. All of them deserve credit for this.”

