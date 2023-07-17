Home / Trending / These 3 Indian desserts ranked best street food sweets in the world

These 3 Indian desserts ranked best street food sweets in the world

ByVrinda Jain
Jul 17, 2023 12:55 PM IST

Taste Atlas recently revealed the top three Indian street food sweets in the world. Find out which dishes were ranked in this list.

Indian desserts have a variety of classics to offer. From gulab jamun, rasgulla to ghevar, kaju katli, and more, these delectable treats always make our mouth water just by their sight. While it could be difficult for many people to name their top favourite Indian desserts, recently, Taste Atlas revealed the top three Indian street food sweets in the world. For the unversed, Taste Atlas is a food-based magazine that gives detailed reviews and information on street food around the world.

Kulfi falooda is one of the foods that has been ranked in the list of best street food sweets in the world.

What are the three India best street food sweets in the world?

In a list that Taste Atlas shared a few days ago on Instagram, Mysore Pak has been ranked number 14. On numbers 18 and 32, Kulfi and Kulfi Falooda take the spots, respectively. The first five sweets that took the spot are- Pastel De Nata from Portugal, Serabi from Indonesia, Dondurma from Turkey, Hotteok from South Korea, and Pa Thong Ko from Thailand.

Take a look at the list of best street food sweets shared by Taste Atlas here:

Since this post was shared, many have reacted to it. The post has been liked over 8,000 times. Many also shared comments on it. Some were happy to see the Indian desserts on the list, while others expressed their disappointment for not adding particular desserts from their respective countries on the list.

Check out what are people saying about this list here:

An individual wrote, “The best, thank you!” A second added, “You guys should also try royal versions of Mysore Pak like ghee Mysore Pak or Milk Mysore Pak.” A third shared, “Kulfi, kulfi falooda is my favourite, I can have them any day and any time. But you should also try gulab jamun and sandesh, they are so tasty.”

In contrast, someone said, "Pastel, coxinha, pãozinho de queijo nah… you guys are missing out BIG TIME!!" Another added, "Happy to see Indonesia make a few entries at the top but at the same time where's 'martabak manis'????" "Where is jalebi," expressed a third. What do you think about this list? Was your favourite sweet mentioned in it?

© 2023 HindustanTimes
