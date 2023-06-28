Home / Trending / 4 Indian foods ranked as best chicken dishes in world

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 28, 2023 01:19 PM IST

Four Indian foods have made it to the list of best chicken dishes in the world. Take a look at these dishes here.

Indian food has a massive variety that will take anyone years to explore fully. Each vegetable or meat can be used in hundred different ways and each spice changes the taste of the dish completely. This burst of rich flavours and textures is also a reason why Indian food is loved worldwide. And now, thanks to its popularity, four Indian chicken recipes have been ranked as the best chicken dishes in the world by Taste Atlas. For the unversed, Taste Atlas is an online travel guide that focuses on traditional food, authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles.

4 Indian foods ranked as best chicken dishes in world. (Representational photo)
The four Indian dishes that have been ranked as the best in the world are murgh makhani at position three, murgh tikka at number four, tandoori murgh has been ranked at 19, and chicken 65 at number 25. The number one chicken dish is jujeh kebab from Iran and number two is South Korea's dak galbi.

Take a look at the post shared by Taste Atlas here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 8,000 times. Many have also shared comments on it.

Check out a few reactions to the post here:

An individual commented, "India has four Indian dishes on the list, nice!" A second added, "Sooo happy to see all my Indian favs on this list, ugh makes me want to eat them all now." "All delicious food," expressed a third.

