Supporting India's DPDP vision: Turning policy into digital trust

India's digital transformation has been one of the defining stories of the past decade in terms of digital payments, e-governance, education, healthcare, enterprise services etc. Technology has worked its way into almost everything we do and along with it, a lot more personal data is moving through a lot more hands than it used to. Somewhere in that shift, data protection stopped being a line item in a compliance report and became something closer to the ground the whole digital economy stands on. DPDPA

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act is India's attempt to get that foundation right. It's a framework built to protect individual privacy without choking off innovation, which is a harder balance to strike than it sounds. Organisations that treat it purely as a compliance exercise are going to miss the point. There's a real opportunity here to strengthen how you govern data and give customers, employees, and partners an actual reason to trust you, not just a policy document that says they should.

At miniOrange, we don't see the DPDP Act as a burden. We see it as a fairly clear signal of where India's digital economy is headed: toward a place where privacy, security, and innovation stop working against each other.

Every new regulation kicks off the same round of questions. What do we need to change? By when? Who owns this internally? All fair questions. But the real value of the DPDP Act isn't going to show up in a completed checklist sitting in someone's compliance folder. It's going to show up in how organisations actually behave once they start taking data custodianship seriously, and not just because a law now says they have to.

Cloud adoption, hybrid work, AI-driven services, an ever-growing list of digital touchpoints with customers. Personal data now moves across more platforms and more parties than it did even five years ago. That makes governance genuinely harder. It also makes it more urgent. Organisations that build privacy into their operations now aren't just getting ahead of regulators. They're getting ahead of customers, who have quietly started expecting transparency as the default, not a nice bonus feature.

Protecting personal data starts with a pretty simple question: Who's allowed to touch it? An employee logging into internal systems. A customer opening a banking app. A vendor plugging into enterprise resources. Every one of these moments is an access decision, and honestly, it's usually where data protection either holds up or quietly falls apart. Most breaches you read about don't start with some elaborate hack. They start with an access control that was too loose or too old to notice.

That's why identity and access management, adaptive authentication, privileged access controls and centralised identity governance matter as much as they do right now. These are the mechanisms that actually enforce the idea of the right person, at the right time, for the right reason. A few years back, some of this might have counted as a nice-to-have. Not anymore. It's core infrastructure, the same way a firewall used to be the thing everyone assumed was already handled.

The DPDP framework benefits organisations that prioritise privacy beforehand, rather than patching it in after the milk is spilled. That means DPDP will come first, while you are building an application, migrating to the cloud, onboarding a new customer, managing your workforce, or connecting with a third-party vendor. Not afterwards, when someone is asking questions about vendor access beyond what is required.

Privacy-by-design surely lowers your compliance risk. But the bigger payoff is a more resilient operation, one that can absorb new rules and new business demands without turning into a fire drill every single time. Organizations that build privacy in from the start, instead of retrofitting it, tend to earn more customer trust along the way. And at this point, trust is starting to look like a genuine competitive edge, not just a nice thing to have in your marketing copy.

Policy sets the direction. Technology is what actually gets you there. Modern identity platforms can automate consent-driven access, strengthen authentication through password-less and multi-factor methods, maintain audit trails without any requirement of chasing them down and simplify compliance reporting, all without making life harder for the people who have to use these systems every day.

This is how the whole system is balanced. Businesses get real security without slowing everyone down to a crawl. Customers get the sense, hopefully backed up by reality, that their data is being handled with some care, not just filed away under compliant and forgotten.

The DPDP framework only works if policymakers, enterprises, technology providers, and citizens each hold up their end of it. The law lays out the principles. It's still on organisations to build the systems that actually put those principles into practice, at scale, day after day, long after the initial compliance deadline has come and gone.

At miniOrange, this is the work we spend most of our time on: helping organizations strengthen identity security, tighten access governance, and build privacy-first environments that can actually hold up against what the DPDP Act is asking of them.

India's digital economy is heading into its next phase, whatever that ends up looking like. Organisations that go beyond the bare minimum and actually act on the spirit of the DPDP Act won't just stay out of regulatory trouble. They'll help build something people can genuinely trust. That's the point of all this, in the end. Not just protecting data for its own sake, but giving India's digital economy a foundation solid enough to keep growing on for years to come.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Anirban Mukherji, founder & CEO, miniOrange.