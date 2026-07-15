2 killed after fire breaks out at building in Mamura village in Noida's Sector 66
According to police, the blaze started on the ground floor of the G+4 building in lane 2, where an electric vehicle battery was charging.
Two people died after a fire suspected to have been triggered by a spark from an electric vehicle (EV) battery being charged, broke out in a four-storey residential building in Noida's Mamura village on Wednesday, prompting a large-scale rescue operation in which around 50 families were evacuated, police said.
According to police, the blaze started on the ground floor of the G+4 building in lane 2, where an electric vehicle battery was charging. The initial spark allegedly ignited nearby petrol-powered vehicles parked in the building, causing the fire to spread rapidly and fill the premises with thick smoke.
Seven fire tenders, hydraulic platform, fire department and local police teams were rushed to the spot after the fire was reported. Firefighters brought the blaze under control and safely evacuated all residents from the building, officials said.
"There were nearly 50 families residing in the building. All occupants were evacuated safely during the rescue operation. However, two people whose health deteriorated due to smoke inhalation were shifted to the district hospital, where a man and a woman were declared dead by doctors," police said in a statement.
Police said a case has been registered against the building owner/leaseholder under relevant provisions of law. The accused has been taken into custody and further legal action is underway.
"Preliminary inquiry suggests the fire originated from sparking from an electric vehicle battery being charged on the ground floor. The exact cause will be established after a detailed investigation," police said.
Officials are also examining whether the building complied with mandatory fire safety norms and whether any lapses contributed to the loss of life.
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