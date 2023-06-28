In the past few years, people have become more conscious of their eating habits and have moved towards veganism. Several individuals have completely transitioned their diets to vegan products, and considering the increasing popularity of this lifestyle, many restaurants now offer vegan menus. However, in a recent turn of events, John Mountain, a celebrity chef from Australia, has banned vegans from his restaurant, citing mental health reasons. Celebrity chef from Australia bans vegans from restaurant.(Facebook/FYRE)

In a Facebook post he shared, he wrote, "Sadly, all vegans are now banned from FYRE (for mental health reasons.) We thank you for your understanding." FYRE is John Mountain's restaurant in Perth, Australia.

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared on June 19. Since being shared, it has been liked over 5,000 times. Many have also reacted to the post.

Check out what are people saying about this here:

An individual wrote, "Good on you it’s your place and you can do what you want in your place. They can always go to another place but for people who want your food then you're the go. Well done and keep up the good work." A second posted, "Well done FYRE I’ll be supporting you and dining at your venue soon."