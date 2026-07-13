‘Completely false’: Piyush Goyal slams report that says ‘India rejected quick trade deal with US’

“This news is completely false, baseless and misleading. I had fantastic meetings with USTR Jamieson Greer, @USTradeRep, when he visited Delhi in June,” the union commerce minister said in a post on X.

Goyal's remarks came after a Reuters news agency report claimed India had rejected a quick trade agreement with the US in recent talks and that New Delhi is “holding out for a better deal".

Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Monday dismissed reports of an impasse in India-US trade talks, saying he had held “fantastic meetings” with American trade representative Jamieson Greer.

He added that both sides had in recent meetings “reaffirmed their commitment” to reaching an agreement which would be “balanced, commercially meaningful, and delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers in both countries.”

Goyal said the trade teams “remain fully engaged” in achieving the objective.

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What the report said While claiming India had rejected a quick trade agreement with US, the report claimed there was “no consensus because Washington did not offer assurances on New Delhi's key demands,” citing an Indian government official who was not named.

The report quoted a US official as saying that India had, at times, “been slow, bureaucratic and difficult in the negotiations, signalling that no quick deal was likely.” The report stated that the Indian ​trade ministry and the Office of the United States Trade Representative did not respond to emailed requests for comment.

‘Don’t see any challenge in trade talks': Secy Commerce secretary Rajesh Agarwal had also earlier said there were no obstacles as such in concluding the India-US trade agreement. “We don't see any challenge on India-US trade deal negotiations,” Agarwal had said during a briefing on trade data for June 2026, according to news agency ANI.

Speaking about the recent engagement between New Delhi and Washington, Agarwal said the Indian team had visited the US in May, while the US team came to India last month. “Talks are going on in proper framework,” he added. Agarwal highlighted that both sides had maintained a positive tone regarding the deal, and said that the “deal is ready.”

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“India-US framework deal is ready. We are ready to sign. Right time is being awaited,” he said, according to ANI. He added that while the work on the deal had been completed, things were getting “structured”. “We are progressing well,” Agarwal stated.

Regarding the broader trade environment, Agarwal outlined that US tariff actions have created uncertainty for many partners, saying this IEEPA tariffs were gone. “Now again they are in discussion with other countries. They are having parallel investigation,” the commerce secretary said, adding that India was a part of these discussions. “We have joined consultations. All progressing in right directions,” he said.

‘Great optimism…will happen soon’: US State Dept Meanwhile, US state department spokesperson Margaret Macleod said last week that American officials had expressed “great optimism” regarding the interim trade agreement with India.

“We hear from US government officials that there is great optimism it will happen soon, but for the specific details, it would be best to ask the US Trade Representative directly,” the spokesperson told ANI.

US trade representative Jamieson Greer, accompanied by the American delegation, had visited India in June and held discussions with Goyal to advance negotiations on the trade agreement.