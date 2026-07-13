UGC NET Answer key 2026 LIVE: How, where to check NTA UGC NET provisional key when out?

Soon after the answer key is released, the Agency will open the objection window. Candidates can raise objection by paying processing fee for each question raised.

This year, the UGC NET exam was held from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The exam was held in two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Test paper consisted of two sections, each of which comprised of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There was no break between the papers. Paper I had 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper II had 100 questions of 200 marks.The medium of the question paper was in English & Hindi only, except for language papers.

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