‘This is Europe?’: Indian woman questions ‘civic sense’ after spotting litter in Amsterdam

An Indian woman visiting Amsterdam has sparked an online discussion after sharing a video showing rubbish scattered on a street in the heart of the Dutch capital. The clip challenged the commonly held perception that European cities are always cleaner and more hygienic than Indian cities. An Indian woman highlighted litter on a central Amsterdam street. (Instagram/perky_pragati)

The woman, identified as Pragati Pathak Wadhwa, posted the video on Instagram while walking through central Amsterdam. Pointing towards the litter lying in the open, she expressed surprise at the condition of the area.

“Hey, this is Europe, and look at this—there’s trash lying around right in central Amsterdam. Europe, seriously? Oh my God, there’s absolutely no civic sense. There’s litter everywhere. I’m not even kidding,” Wadhwa said in the video.

‘Open trash in central Amsterdam’ The text overlaid on the clip read, “Open trash in central Amsterdam,” drawing attention to the rubbish visible on the street.

(Also read: Vlogger confronts man for throwing garbage outside Delhi Metro station: ‘Ye dustbin nahi hai yaar’)

Sharing the video, Wadhwa wrote in the caption, “Fir kabhi kabhi ye lagta hai ki India itna bhi ho jaaye toh bahot hai.. at maximum places they maintain good hygiene and cleanliness.”

Translated into English, the caption roughly reads, “Then, sometimes, it feels that even if India becomes this clean, it would be more than enough. At most places, they maintain good hygiene and cleanliness.”

Watch the clip here: