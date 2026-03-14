Vlogger confronts man for throwing garbage outside Delhi Metro station: ‘Ye dustbin nahi hai yaar’
A vlogger confronted a man for littering outside a Delhi metro station.
An Indian vlogger has gone viral after sharing a video of a confrontation with a man allegedly throwing garbage on a road outside Dhaula Kuan Metro Station in Delhi. The clip, posted on Instagram by content creator Anan M, has garnered over five million views and triggered widespread discussion on civic sense and public behaviour.
(Also read: Travel vlogger says woman threw used diaper on Gujarat's ‘Road Through Heaven’: ‘Aap road ko dustbin samajhte ho’)
According to the post, the incident took place just minutes after the vlogger landed in India following a trip abroad. In the video, he is seen confronting a man who was reportedly throwing trash out of his car near the metro station.
‘I tried to warn him’
In the caption accompanying the video, Anan described the incident in detail. He wrote, "my Day 1 in India, minutes after landing, I was at Dhaula Kuan Metro Station where I saw a man throwing a lot of trash one by one out of his car. Firstly, I started to warn him and he ignored, then I turned on my camera, and then you can see all of it. Later, he tried to run behind me and I entered into the Metro station and went upstairs near the Metro Police."
He further reflected on his experiences abroad and his attempts to promote cleanliness back home. "Most of the time I spent in different countries exploring, and sometimes I desire to implement some cleanliness things in India. But whenever I try to educate people or point out them, they get aggressive and they were thought “ I will do whatever I want” and by this, I am losing my interest to aware people more here," he added.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts strongly
The video quickly gained traction online, drawing a flood of reactions from users. Many echoed the vlogger’s frustration, with one user writing, "This is exactly the problem, people don’t care about public spaces." Another commented, "Appreciate you for speaking up, most people just ignore."
Some users pointed to a broader issue of accountability. "Strict fines are the only way people will learn," one wrote, while another said, "We need more awareness and education on cleanliness."
Others, however, highlighted the risks involved in confronting strangers. "It can be dangerous to confront people like this, please stay safe," one comment read. Another added, "You did the right thing, proud of you."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More