Vlogger confronts man for throwing garbage outside Delhi Metro station: ‘Ye dustbin nahi hai yaar’

An Indian vlogger has gone viral after sharing a video of a confrontation with a man allegedly throwing garbage on a road outside Dhaula Kuan Metro Station in Delhi. The clip, posted on Instagram by content creator Anan M, has garnered over five million views and triggered widespread discussion on civic sense and public behaviour. A vlogger filmed a man throwing garbage on a road. (Instagram/onroadindian)

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According to the post, the incident took place just minutes after the vlogger landed in India following a trip abroad. In the video, he is seen confronting a man who was reportedly throwing trash out of his car near the metro station.

‘I tried to warn him’ In the caption accompanying the video, Anan described the incident in detail. He wrote, "my Day 1 in India, minutes after landing, I was at Dhaula Kuan Metro Station where I saw a man throwing a lot of trash one by one out of his car. Firstly, I started to warn him and he ignored, then I turned on my camera, and then you can see all of it. Later, he tried to run behind me and I entered into the Metro station and went upstairs near the Metro Police."

He further reflected on his experiences abroad and his attempts to promote cleanliness back home. "Most of the time I spent in different countries exploring, and sometimes I desire to implement some cleanliness things in India. But whenever I try to educate people or point out them, they get aggressive and they were thought “ I will do whatever I want” and by this, I am losing my interest to aware people more here," he added.

Watch the clip here: