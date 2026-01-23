Travel vlogger says woman threw used diaper on Gujarat's ‘Road Through Heaven’: ‘Aap road ko dustbin samajhte ho’

A travel vlogger’s journey along one of Gujarat’s most scenic highways took an unpleasant turn when he witnessed an act of littering that has since triggered widespread anger online. A travel vlogger captured a littering incident on Gujarat’s ‘Road Through Heaven’. (Instagram/mysticriderprateek)

The incident occurred on the ‘Road Through Heaven’, a popular nickname for the long, straight stretch connecting Khavda to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Dholavira in the Great Rann of Kutch. The highway is widely admired for its stark beauty and is often described as a no plastic zone.

The incident caught on camera The video was shared on Instagram by a user identified as Prateek Chaturvedi. In the clip, he says he was riding along the pristine highway when a Kia Seltos overtook him. According to the vlogger, a woman seated inside the car threw a used diaper out of the window while the vehicle was in motion.

Captioning the video, Chaturvedi wrote, “Kaise sudhrenge aise log, kaise saaf hoga Bharat! I was riding on the road to heaven and it was actually very clean, and most people weren’t littering or spitting gutka anywhere. But then a Kia Seltos passed by, and the lady threw a diaper on the road from the moving car. Education doesn’t guarantee civic sense.”

What the vlogger said in the video While recording the road, the vlogger can be heard saying in Hindi, “Main iss time Road to Heaven par hoon, aur yeh dekho yahan par kya pada hai. Itni scenic road hai yeh. No plastic zone hai. Aur yahan se ek Kia Seltos nikli, aur uski khidki se madam diaper phek kar nikal gayi. Matlab mujhe literally samajh nahi aata ki aap yeh kaise kar sakte ho. Aap road ko dustbin samajhte ho, aur jab desh ganda hota hai toh government ko blame karte ho. Sab educated log iss road par ja rahe hain, lekin uske baad bhi log aisi harkatein karte hain.”

Translated into English, he says that he is currently on the Road Through Heaven and points out the diaper lying on the road, describing it as a highly scenic no plastic zone. He expresses disbelief at how someone could treat a public road like a dustbin and then blame the government when the country looks dirty, adding that even educated people continue to behave irresponsibly.

