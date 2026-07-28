'Be bold. Be a changemaker': Vita Dani on building UTT, Butterfly's trust, and the Olympics validation

Before Chennaiyin FC lifted their first ISL trophy (2015), club co-owner Vita Dani was already working on table tennis. Few people know that the league that eventually became Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) was actually in development before the ISL came along and pushed it back a few years. Football, not table tennis, was the property that launched first; table tennis was simply the one she started with. Vita Dani, co-promoter of Ultimate Table Tennis

That builder-first instinct has stayed consistent through UTT's evolution, from a CEAT-backed debut season in 2017, through a five-year title deal with Butterfly signed this year, to a Season 7 that now carries an unusual, headline-worthy co-sponsorship: table tennis equipment giant Butterfly alongside ChatGPT, a pairing that puts an AI company's name on an Indian sports league's marquee for what appears to be the first time.

Dani is equally direct about where the league still has ground to cover. Cricket, she readily admits, still commands the largest share of sponsorship money in India, and the number of women building leagues or owning sporting franchises remains small — though she points to UTT's own ownership table, where one of the league's seven franchises is now run by a woman, as evidence the balance is beginning to shift.

The mixed-team format is the subject she's clearly proudest of. Long a UTT staple, it's now set to debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, validation, in her words, of a philosophy the league backed from its very first season.

On the sidelines of the seventh edition of UTT, Vita Dani spoke to Hindustan Times on building the league from scratch, what Butterfly and ChatGPT's backing signals about Indian table tennis, and why the mixed-team format's Olympic call-up feels like the clearest validation yet.

Excerpts: Q) You entered UTT as a builder rather than simply an investor. What convinced you that creating a league would have a bigger impact than just backing athletes or events? I've always believed that when you build something from the ground up, you create the maximum impact. From the very beginning, we wanted to make a difference to the Indian table tennis ecosystem and to Indian players. I'm glad we've been able to do that. Today, you can see the improvement in our players and the way India is gradually being recognised on the global table tennis map.

Q) You had already entered football with Chennaiyin FC. What made you choose table tennis as your next project? What potential did you see in the sport? Interestingly, we had actually started working on table tennis before Chennaiyin FC. The ISL came along while we were developing the league, so table tennis got delayed by about a year.

I've always believed India has to become a multi-sport nation. Different sports must coexist and grow together. I'm happy that we've been able to support multiple sports instead of focusing on just one.