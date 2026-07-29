Harjinder Kaur's silver keeps weightlifting dominance alive; India's boxing guarantees podium finishes

It wasn't just weightlifting keeping India's medal momentum alive at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, boxing joined the party too. Harjinder Kaur wins her second career CWG medal

Day 6 saw India add another silver medal in weightlifting while also guaranteeing three more boxing medals, in addition to the bronze already assured for Lovlina Borgohain, who had received a bye into the semifinals before the start of her campaign.

Harjinder upgrades bronze to silver Harjinder Kaur, who won bronze in the women's 71kg category at the 2022 Birmingham Games, clinched silver in the newly introduced 69kg category after registering a combined lift of 227kg. It marked India's seventh medal in weightlifting at this edition of the Games, taking the country's overall tally to 11 medals.

Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Updates Day 6

The 29-year-old from Punjab began brilliantly in the snatch, matching her lifetime best before improving it with successive lifts of 99kg and 101kg, the latter setting a new Commonwealth Games record.

Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Olivia Selemaia of New Zealand endured a disappointing outing, failing to clear 100kg in all three of her attempts. Canada's Charlotte Simoneau, meanwhile, looked in a class of her own, lifting 108kg on her second attempt to rewrite the Games record.

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Trailing Simoneau by seven kilos heading into the clean and jerk, Harjinder opened at 120kg. She successfully lifted 120kg, 123kg, and 126kg, briefly claiming the Commonwealth Games record with a combined total of 227kg.

Simoneau, though, responded emphatically. She cleared 127kg on her opening clean and jerk attempt to reclaim the record, followed it up with 132kg, and narrowly missed 135kg, which would have broken the Commonwealth record.

Harjinder's silver added to India's impressive run in weightlifting, with the contingent continuing to establish itself as one of the strongest teams at the Games. India has now collected seven medals in the sport so far -- one gold, five silver and one bronze.

Three boxing medals assured Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar assured India of a second boxing medal with a commanding 5-0 unanimous-decision victory over Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the women's 54kg quarterfinal.

Despite giving away height to Clyde, the 22-year-old dictated the opening round with sharp footwork and crisp combinations. Repeatedly breaking through her opponent's guard with quick flurries, Preeti left Clyde with few answers to her relentless attack. She maintained the same intensity in the second round, showcasing superior speed, accuracy and ringcraft before sweeping all five judges' scorecards to book her place in the semifinals—and with it, guarantee herself at least a bronze medal.

It will be Preeti's maiden Commonwealth Games medal.

India's third assured boxing medal came courtesy of reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas, who overcame local favourite Niamh Mitchell of Scotland by a 4-1 split decision in the women's 60kg quarterfinal.

After receiving a first-round bye, Priya found herself trailing 1-4 after the opening round. She responded in emphatic fashion, taking the second round by the identical margin before holding her nerve in the decider, landing the cleaner combinations to seal a hard-fought 4-1 split-decision victory.

Former Asian champion and World Championships bronze medallist Parveen Hooda, however, couldn't keep India's winning run going. She bowed out in the women's 65kg quarterfinal after suffering a narrow 2-3 split-decision defeat to Sacha Hickey.

There was better news in the men's draw, though, as Jadumani Singh guaranteed himself a podium finish with a dominant display. He outclassed Zambia's Mwengo Mwale, sweeping all five judges' scorecards in a 5-0 unanimous-decision victory to book his place in the men's 55kg semifinals.