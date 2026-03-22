Indian man calls out fellow Indians for littering at Kazakhstan airport: ‘Fed up ho gaya hoon’

A video showing an Indian man calling out fellow Indians for allegedly littering at an international airport in Kazakhstan has gone viral on social media, triggering a wider conversation around civic sense and behaviour abroad. A man flagged littering at a Kazakhstan airport, with the clip triggering discussion on behaviour abroad. (Instagram/ su_mm333)

(Also read: Vlogger confronts man for throwing garbage outside Delhi Metro station: ‘Ye dustbin nahi hai yaar’)

The clip, shared on Instagram by user Sumit Lakhera, captures visuals of litter scattered around a seating area at the airport. In the video, Lakhera expresses his frustration while pointing at the mess, blaming fellow Indians for the situation.

“Kya hi bolun ab mai, fed up hogaya hoon,” he is heard saying in the clip, which translates to, “What should I even say now, I am fed up.”

The video also features an overlay text that reads: “Why Indians are not getting respect outside India, this is the reason,” further underlining the creator’s message.

Watch the clip here: