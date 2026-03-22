Indian man calls out fellow Indians for littering at Kazakhstan airport: ‘Fed up ho gaya hoon’
An Indian man criticised fellow travellers for littering at a Kazakhstan airport, sparking debate online.
A video showing an Indian man calling out fellow Indians for allegedly littering at an international airport in Kazakhstan has gone viral on social media, triggering a wider conversation around civic sense and behaviour abroad.
(Also read: Vlogger confronts man for throwing garbage outside Delhi Metro station: ‘Ye dustbin nahi hai yaar’)
The clip, shared on Instagram by user Sumit Lakhera, captures visuals of litter scattered around a seating area at the airport. In the video, Lakhera expresses his frustration while pointing at the mess, blaming fellow Indians for the situation.
“Kya hi bolun ab mai, fed up hogaya hoon,” he is heard saying in the clip, which translates to, “What should I even say now, I am fed up.”
The video also features an overlay text that reads: “Why Indians are not getting respect outside India, this is the reason,” further underlining the creator’s message.
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts strongly
The video has garnered significant attention online, with several users sharing mixed reactions. While some supported Lakhera’s criticism, others argued that such behaviour should not be generalised to an entire nationality.
One user wrote, “Sad but true, we need to improve our civic sense wherever we go.” Another commented, “This is embarrassing, especially when travelling abroad.”
A third user said, “Please do not generalise, people from every country do this.” Another added, “Cleanliness is a personal responsibility, not a nationality issue.”
(Also read: ‘India is not dirty’: This city impressed New York vlogger with spotless sidewalks, trash-free roads, clean transport)
Some users highlighted broader concerns, with one writing, “We talk about respect globally but ignore basic habits.” Another comment read, “These small actions create a big image of the country.”
Another user wrote, “Instead of blaming, we should focus on awareness and change.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More