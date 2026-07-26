Planning to buy Kia Seltos? Key genuine accessories with prices to explore

The Kia Seltos is a widely popular mid-size compact SUV known for its premium cabin, tech-loaded features, and aggressive ‘Digital Tiger’ styling. The Kia SUV is priced between ₹10.99 Lakh and ₹22.02 Lakh (ex-showroom). It holds a top-tier 5-star BNCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest family vehicles in its segment. Kia Seltos is one of the bestselling SUVs in India, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.

Kia Seltos EMI starting at just ₹14,400 / month Check Eligibility

The Kia Seltos in its stock version comes quite stylish and aggressively designed, which grabs attention at the very first glance on the road. However, there are many customers who seek to add more distinctive visual elements as well as enhance the comfort and convenience quotient by adding accessories. Kia has a solution for that as well. It offers a wide range of accessories.

If you are planning to buy the Kia Seltos or are already owning one, and want to accessorise it with genuine kits, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the genuine accessories with their respective prices.