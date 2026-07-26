Planning to buy Kia Seltos? Key genuine accessories with prices to explore

The Kia Seltos is a widely popular mid-size compact SUV known for its premium cabin, tech-loaded features, and aggressive ‘Digital Tiger’ styling. The Kia SUV is priced between ₹10.99 Lakh and ₹22.02 Lakh (ex-showroom). It holds a top-tier 5-star BNCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest family vehicles in its segment.
The Kia Seltos in its stock version comes quite stylish and aggressively designed, which grabs attention at the very first glance on the road. However, there are many customers who seek to add more distinctive visual elements as well as enhance the comfort and convenience quotient by adding accessories. Kia has a solution for that as well. It offers a wide range of accessories.
If you are planning to buy the Kia Seltos or are already owning one, and want to accessorise it with genuine kits, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the genuine accessories with their respective prices.
Kia Seltos: Key genuine accessories and prices
Kia Seltos: Accessories & prices
Accessories
Price
Body side moulding
₹5,149 - ₹5,249
Car cover
₹3,199
C-pillar badge
₹749
Door edge guard
₹449
Tail gate extender
₹1,949
Window beading
₹3,599
Door visor
₹3,349
Front skid extender
₹2,699
Hood scoop
₹1,299
Key cover
₹699
Mud flap
₹699
Rear boot garnish
₹1,299
Rear skid extender
₹2,749
Side fender fin
₹1,099
Side step
₹22,749
3D boot mat
₹2,999
Neck rest cushion
₹1,529
Trunk sill guard
₹2,149
Door sill guard
₹1,599
Sunshade (A+C)
₹2,399
Sunshade R
₹1,999
Screen protector
₹823
Seat cover
₹9,499
Dual layer mat premium
₹8,499
5D cabin mat
₹4,499
Carpet mat premium
₹6,499
Kia offers a wide range of accessories for the Seltos, which can enhance the visual appeal of the SUV. The interior accessories are meant to add protection to the touchscreen infotainment system and enhance the comfort and convenience of the occupants.
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