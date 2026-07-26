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    Planning to buy Kia Seltos? Key genuine accessories with prices to explore

    Kia Seltos is one of the bestselling SUVs in India, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.

    Published on: Jul 26, 2026, 06:06:05 IST
    By Mainak Das
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    The Kia Seltos is a widely popular mid-size compact SUV known for its premium cabin, tech-loaded features, and aggressive ‘Digital Tiger’ styling. The Kia SUV is priced between 10.99 Lakh and 22.02 Lakh (ex-showroom). It holds a top-tier 5-star BNCAP safety rating, making it one of the safest family vehicles in its segment.

    Kia Seltos is one of the bestselling SUVs in India, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.
    Kia Seltos is one of the bestselling SUVs in India, which can be accessorised with a host of genuine kits.
    Kia Seltos
    EMI starting at just₹14,400/month

    The Kia Seltos in its stock version comes quite stylish and aggressively designed, which grabs attention at the very first glance on the road. However, there are many customers who seek to add more distinctive visual elements as well as enhance the comfort and convenience quotient by adding accessories. Kia has a solution for that as well. It offers a wide range of accessories.

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    If you are planning to buy the Kia Seltos or are already owning one, and want to accessorise it with genuine kits, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the genuine accessories with their respective prices.

    Kia Seltos: Key genuine accessories and prices

    Kia Seltos: Accessories & prices
    AccessoriesPrice
    Body side moulding 5,149 - 5,249
    Car cover 3,199
    C-pillar badge 749
    Door edge guard 449
    Tail gate extender 1,949
    Window beading 3,599
    Door visor 3,349
    Front skid extender 2,699
    Hood scoop 1,299
    Key cover 699
    Mud flap 699
    Rear boot garnish 1,299
    Rear skid extender 2,749
    Side fender fin 1,099
    Side step 22,749
    3D boot mat 2,999
    Neck rest cushion 1,529
    Trunk sill guard 2,149
    Door sill guard 1,599
    Sunshade (A+C) 2,399
    Sunshade R 1,999
    Screen protector 823
    Seat cover 9,499
    Dual layer mat premium 8,499
    5D cabin mat 4,499
    Carpet mat premium 6,499

    Kia offers a wide range of accessories for the Seltos, which can enhance the visual appeal of the SUV. The interior accessories are meant to add protection to the touchscreen infotainment system and enhance the comfort and convenience of the occupants.

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