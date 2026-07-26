The Reel Woman: Vijay-Mamitha Baiju's Jana Nayagan is harmfully performative about child abuse, women's empowerment

It is rare for Telugu cinema to spark conversations around mental health, child abuse and women's empowerment. But in 2023, Anil Ravipudi and Bhagavanth Kesari did just that. It did not seem to matter to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fans that the film was shoddy at best and the conversations performative. So performative that Sreeleela’s character Viji has no agency, because everyone else knows what’s best for her. Does the Tamil remake Jana Nayagan get it right? Do Vijay and Mamitha Baiju's characters fare any better? *Spoilers ahead* Vijay and Mamitha Baiju co-star in H Vinoth's action drama, Jana Nayagan.

Mamitha Baiju’s Viji barely gets an improved character arc Viji is a young girl who is brought up by Bhagavanth Kesari in the original and Vijay’s Thalapathy Vetri Kondan in the remake. She battles phobias stemmed from watching the death of a loved one at a young age that the film barely manages to scratch the surface of, let alone find a holistic solution for. The only solution boths films offer is to her ‘strong’. Bhagavanth wants Viji to join the army because it’s her dead parents’ dream. He also wants to help her better her mental health, but he never bothers to listen to what she wants or give her any agency.

Mamitha Baiju’s Viji doesn’t suffer a fate much different from her Telugu counterpart. The only difference being that this Viji had also expressed interest in joining the army as a toddler. Toddlers are hardly career experts, I’m just saying. At one point, she questions Vetri about why he believes someone timid like her would do well in the army, and he gives the same answer as Bhagavanth: that she needs to be strong enough to survive in a world without him. By the end of the film, not only does Viji join the army, but she also delivers a monologue in defence of her adoptive father. Her phobia is magically cured mid-fight.

One might ask, do parents not push children to do better for their own welfare? Do they not make decisions based on experience? Won’t a father only have his child’s best intentions at heart? That might be well and true, but joining the army and being physically strong is a simplistic solution for a woman who cannot even make her opinion known to her father. Maybe start with some therapy? Or hear her out in the first place.