What really happened between the CBFC and Jana Nayagan team? Director H Vinoth reveals ‘other reasons behind delay’

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay in the lead role, is finally hitting screens after a 7-month-long delay. The film was stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) since December last year and could not make it to the intended January release date for Pongal. While the certification board faced most of the flak for it, the filmmaker hints that there might be more at play. Vijay plays the lead in H Vinoth's Tamil film Jana Nayagan. What happened between the CBFC and Jana Nayagan team? Vinoth told Cinema Vikatan that while most people begin the certification process around 10 days before the film’s release, they had done so nearly 20 days in advance. The CBFC examining committee watched the film and told them there were ‘no issues’ with it, verbally promising a U/A 16+ certificate. This came with the condition that they remove a few violent scenes, and the team agrees. However, when they returned with the updated version, they were asked to make a few more changes. Again, the team agreed. But when they tried to upload the revised version on the online portal, they couldn’t access it. They informed the CBFC about it through phone calls, email and communication to the head office. It is only later that they learned that the film was sent to the revision committee. These are events that the film’s team had relayed to the courts, too, where they didn’t receive relief.

Director claims there might have been more at play Vinoth then spoke about the complaint the CBFC received against Jana Nayagan. “We were told that the portal was blocked because of a complaint received against the film. By then, theatres, distributors and fans had already spent huge amounts preparing for the release. We had to answer everyone, but we ourselves did not know whether the film would receive its certificate or not,” he said. He further claimed that their repeated attempts to gain clarity failed. “We did not receive either an approval or a rejection. Only after filing the case did we get a response saying the film would be re-examined. I believe the problem was never with the Censor Board. There may have been other reasons behind the delay, but without evidence, I cannot name anyone. The law has its own powers, and I do not want to make allegations without proof,” stated Vinoth cryptically.